BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for Chargers vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs face a must-win situation when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 14, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. New users can capitalize on this pivotal AFC West matchup with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This promotion stands out among Missouri sportsbook promos for its generous coverage and straightforward terms.
How the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500 works for Chiefs vs Chargers
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 provides substantial protection for your first wager on this crucial divisional matchup. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money bet on any market related to the Chiefs-Chargers game. If Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City cover the spread but your bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Wagers of $50 or more are split into five equal bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.
- All bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not include the stake in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on Justin Herbert and the Chargers to win outright but they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Conversely, if you bet $30 on the Chiefs to cover and they fail to do so, you would receive one $30 bonus bet. This BetMGM promotion is available to new customers in Missouri.
Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook Missouri promo code
Claiming your bonus for Saturday's Chiefs-Chargers showdown requires just a few simple steps. First, click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Next, make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Finally, place your first real money wager on any Chiefs-Chargers betting market, knowing that you have up to $1,500 in protection if the bet doesn't hit.
- Register for a new BetMGM account using promo code SI1500.
- Complete identity verification with required documentation.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10.
- Place your first real money bet on Chiefs vs Chargers or any other sporting event.
- Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your first wager loses.
For more detailed information about BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on popular games like Chiefs-Chargers, along with parlay insurance and profit boosts for various sports markets. Current users can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM mobile app, where new offers are updated regularly throughout the week.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
