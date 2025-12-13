SI

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for Chargers vs Chiefs

Ryan Hagen

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets on Chargers vs Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs face a must-win situation when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 14, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. New users can capitalize on this pivotal AFC West matchup with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This promotion stands out among Missouri sportsbook promos for its generous coverage and straightforward terms.

How the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500 works for Chiefs vs Chargers

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 provides substantial protection for your first wager on this crucial divisional matchup. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money bet on any market related to the Chiefs-Chargers game. If Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City cover the spread but your bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:

  • Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
  • Wagers of $50 or more are split into five equal bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.
  • All bonus bets expire after seven days.
  • Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not include the stake in any winnings.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on Justin Herbert and the Chargers to win outright but they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Conversely, if you bet $30 on the Chiefs to cover and they fail to do so, you would receive one $30 bonus bet. This BetMGM promotion is available to new customers in Missouri.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook Missouri promo code

Claiming your bonus for Saturday's Chiefs-Chargers showdown requires just a few simple steps. First, click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Next, make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Finally, place your first real money wager on any Chiefs-Chargers betting market, knowing that you have up to $1,500 in protection if the bet doesn't hit.

  1. Register for a new BetMGM account using promo code SI1500.
  2. Complete identity verification with required documentation.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $10.
  4. Place your first real money bet on Chiefs vs Chargers or any other sporting event.
  5. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your first wager loses.

For more detailed information about BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on popular games like Chiefs-Chargers, along with parlay insurance and profit boosts for various sports markets. Current users can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM mobile app, where new offers are updated regularly throughout the week.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

RYAN HAGEN

Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.

