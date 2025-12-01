2 Mizzou Players Earn SEC Honors After Performance at Arkansas
Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. was named the SEC Special Teams player of the week after he returned a punt for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 31-17 win over Arkansas. Additionally, defensive tackle Chris McClellan was named the SEC defensive lineman of the week.
Coleman’s 67-yard return was Missouri’s first punt return for a touchdown since 2022. It ended up being the final cherry on top for the Tigers in the win, putting the lead at two possessions. It was the longest punt return of Coleman's career, and also the first where he scored a touchdown.
“When I caught it, I just said ‘make something happen,’” Coleman said of his punt return. “Something in my head just said ‘go score, be the game changer.’”
The punt return was especially rewarding for a Missouri’s special teams unit that has been prone to costly mistakes all season. In fact, the special teams unit had a muffed high snap on a punt, then an extra point earlier in the game.
“We had two special teams miscues so far in this game, and so for them to be able to create a spark and give us the space we needed. The punt return put the game away.”
On the drive after Coleman’s punt return, McClellan created a crucial sack. The sack created a loss of six yards on the first down, putting Arkansas in a hole it was unable to get out of, with the Razorbacks punting three plays later on fourth-and-16.
McClellan also created a sack in the third quarter. Overall, McClellan recorded three pressures on the day, according to Pro Football Focus.
“They were pressuring them all night,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the Tigers’ pass rush. “We gave up a few escapes that we really didn't expect to give up. But, overall, just impressed with the way they did what they did.”
The win over the Razorbacks was the final regular season game of both McClellan and Coleman’s career. The two transferred to the Tigers from SEC schools, with McClellan coming from Florida ahead of the 2024 season, and Coleman from Mississippi State ahead of 2024.
Coleman has been Missouri's leading receiver this season, grabbing 63 receptions for 715 yards. He's averaged 12.6 yards per punt return this season.
McClellan has been a vital pass rusher and run defender for Missouri this season, with his five sacks being the third most on the team.