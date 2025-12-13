2 Mizzou Players Named Walter Camp All-Americans: The Buzz

Ahmad Hardy is one-fourth of the way to being considered a consensus All-American.



The Missouri running back was named to the Walter Camp's All-American first-team on Friday afternoon. Missouri right tackle Keagen Trost was also named to the second-team.

The Walter Camp team is one of four teams used to determine the consensus All-Americans. The other three are the AP, the Football Writer's Association of America and Sporting News.



Both Trost and Hardy were also named to the All-SEC team by the conference's coaches on Tuesday. Missouri placed a league-high of four players on the All-SEC first-team.

"It's been a remarkable season," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Hardy on a press conference. "He's a young man who's earned it. He's a great teammate. He's got great work ethic, got an unbelievable personality. People love being around him. So it's been really fun to watch him and watch his journey."

Hardy, who transferred from Louisiana-Monroe ahead of the season, rushed for 1,560 yards in the regular season, the second most in the country. He was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year by the AP. He also was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker award, which recognizes the best running back in college football.



Trost was also a transfer addition, joining Missouri from Wake Forest.

Mizzou's Weekend Schedule

Sunday

Men's basketball vs. Bethune Cookman at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Wrestling at No. 15 Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at 1 p.m. - Watch

Women's basketball at SLU in St. Louis at 2 p.m. - Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was announced to be the starter for the New York Jets this weekend. Cook and the Jets will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon Sunday.

Aaron Glenn on Brady Cook: #Jets



"Now this week he's had a chance to get all the reps with the 1's, get a a chance to communicate with the OL, with the receivers, with the TEs, with the coaching staff on exactly how we want to go about playing this game. I have all the… pic.twitter.com/djSqZlOOKr — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 12, 2025

Hardy lost out on the Doak Walker Award. Instead, it went to Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

Defenses tried, JEREMIYAH LOVE DENIED ❌



Jeremiyah Love is the Doak Walker Running Back of the Year 🏃😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BIW9vaLn3s — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 13, 2025

Missouri gymnastics hosted an intra-squad exhibition Friday night ahead of its season.

