2 Mizzou Players Named Walter Camp All-Americans: The Buzz
Ahmad Hardy is one-fourth of the way to being considered a consensus All-American.
The Missouri running back was named to the Walter Camp's All-American first-team on Friday afternoon. Missouri right tackle Keagen Trost was also named to the second-team.
The Walter Camp team is one of four teams used to determine the consensus All-Americans. The other three are the AP, the Football Writer's Association of America and Sporting News.
Both Trost and Hardy were also named to the All-SEC team by the conference's coaches on Tuesday. Missouri placed a league-high of four players on the All-SEC first-team.
"It's been a remarkable season," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Hardy on a press conference. "He's a young man who's earned it. He's a great teammate. He's got great work ethic, got an unbelievable personality. People love being around him. So it's been really fun to watch him and watch his journey."
Hardy, who transferred from Louisiana-Monroe ahead of the season, rushed for 1,560 yards in the regular season, the second most in the country. He was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year by the AP. He also was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker award, which recognizes the best running back in college football.
Trost was also a transfer addition, joining Missouri from Wake Forest.
Here's the buzz for Saturday, Dec. 13.
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Sunday
- Men's basketball vs. Bethune Cookman at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Wrestling at No. 15 Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at 1 p.m. - Watch
- Women's basketball at SLU in St. Louis at 2 p.m. - Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was announced to be the starter for the New York Jets this weekend. Cook and the Jets will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon Sunday.
- Hardy lost out on the Doak Walker Award. Instead, it went to Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
- Missouri gymnastics hosted an intra-squad exhibition Friday night ahead of its season.
