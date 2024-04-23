2024 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Running Back Cody Schrader
Cody Schrader is still questioning the lack of recognition he received as a recruit out of high school. Why after scoring 104 touchdowns at Lutheran South High School, he did not receive a single D-I offer.
"That's still the biggest question I haven't had answered," Schrader said. "I did everything I thought I could do, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way."
But all that time of being overlooked, he was building something. He would not be the player he is today if he had not had that experience.
It was all worth it when in 2023, he led the SEC in rushing with 1,627 yards and won the Brandon Burlsworth trophy for the best player in the nation who was once a walk-on.
Schrader’s inspiring story will only continue to grow. He’s expected to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft this week and will have the opportunity to continue inspiring even more young players to trust the process and bet on themselves.
Player info
- Jersey: No. 7
- Position: Running back
- DOB: September 8, 1999 (24)
- Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
- High School: Lutheran South
- Recruiting Class: 2018
- Recruiting Rating: Unrated
- Played in Senior Bowl
Accomplishments
It took six years, but Schrader earned plenty of recognition for his abilities and determination in the 2023 season. His 1,818 total yards were the fifth most in the nation and earned him a spot on All-American teams from the AP and CBS Sports and the All-American Second Team of Walter Camp. He was a finalist for the Doak Walker award given to the nation’s best running back. He received the eighth most Heisman votes out of any player, including one first-place vote.
Despite only playing two years at Missouri, his 2,372 rushing yards as a Tiger are the 12th highest in school history. He did not have a single 100-yard rushing performance in 2022 for Missouri but recorded nine in 2023. In the final six games of the season, he rushed for an average of 161.5 yards per game. His most dominant performance of the season came in week 11 against Tennessee when he gained 321 total yards, the third most in a single game in Missouri history.
"I thought it really changed for me after the Tennessee game," Schrader said. "I think that was the big game for me and the big moment where it opened up a lot of eyes."
Before his time at Missouri, Schrader dominated at D-II Truman State. In 2021, he was the Grand Valley Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year for his D-II leading 2,074 rushing yards. He finished his career at Truman State with 3,069 yards and 39 touchdowns.
NFL Combine/Workout Details
Height: 5-8 1/2
Weight: 183 pounds
Hand: 8 4/8
Arm: 32
Wing: 68 5/8
40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds
10-yard split: 1.55
Vertical jump: 33”
What They're Saying
"He's a testament to hard work, determination, plus talent," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "He's a very special, talented player, and we're not just handing it out to him. He's worked really hard."
NFL.Com’s Lance Zierlien: “He’s a stocky short-strider lacking ideal explosiveness but is still a successful outside-zone back due to his vision, decisiveness and fearlessness through the line. He’s a volume back more likely to wear a defense down rather than gash them with chunk runs and is a capable pass protector against the blitz.”
Mock Draft
The Athletic’s Alec Lewis projected Schrader to be selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 210 overall pick in the sixth round.
Projection
In CBS Sports’ positional rankings, Schrader is listed as the 19th best running back in this year’s class.
Schrader is expected to be selected on the final day of the draft or to go undrafted and sign with a team afterwards as a free agent.
The Last Word
"It comes from the work I've put in. I don't think anybody can outwork me. My journey was different, so I had to find ways to stand out, I had to find ways to just be the best football player that I can be. I proved it, at every level I've proved it, so that's where that confidence comes from."
— Schrader