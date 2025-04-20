2025 NFL Draft Profile: 5 of Mizzou's Likely Undrafted Free Agents
Having to prove yourself no matter the size of an opportunity is a trait emblematic of the identity of the Missouri Tigers. It's a core tenant of the character head coach Eli Drinkwitz has instiled in his teams.
Cody Schrader a walk-on before leading the Southeastern Conference in rushing. Brady Cook was a three-star prospect, dogged by those outside and inside the fanbase, before his countless heroics.
Those two and a whole host of others were fueled by the memories from rough seasons in 2021 and 2022 to bring the program back to the top half of the SEC.
Now, some of those Tigers will have to start that cycle all over again. But, that chance will be a rare opportunity to prove themselves in the NFL as a undrafted free agent.
Here's a look at some Missouri players who might earn themselves a contract with a NFL team following the 2025 draft.
Nate Noel, Running back
Measurements
Height: 5-7 7/8
Weight: 194
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 29 3/8
Wingspan: 72
Bench Press: 16
40-Yard Dash: 4.52
Short Shuttle: 4.38
L Drill: 7.21
Evaluation
Noel was the leading rusher for the Tigers this season, finishing with 818 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred in from Appalachian State and played his first season with Missouri this year, quickly finding himself involved in the Tiger offense alongside Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll.
He has an obvious disadvantage when it comes to size and that isn't something he can overcome. His speed and agility don't completely make up for his lack of size, but they certainly don't hurt. When Noel was healthy for the Tigers, he was absolutely electric. Consistent health issues as the season progressed limited what he could have done, but he was still an impactful player.
Teams Visited:
Kansas City Chiefs (local pro day)
Miami Dolphins (local pro day, private visit, per Aaron Wilson)
Houston Texans showing interest (per Wilson)
Projection
ESPN's Matt Miller placed Noel at the 567th spot in his 600-player big board. Noel was the lowest-ranked Tiger of the 10 that were included.
Marcus Bryant, Offensive tackle
Measurements
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 34 5/8
Wingspan: 83 1/8
Bench Press: 26
Vertical Jump: 31.5
Broad Jump: 9.03
40-Yard Dash: 5.04
Short Shuttle: 5.03
L Drill: 8.08
Projection: Miller ranked Bryant at No. 340.
Marcus Bryant certainly doesn't lack experience nor size. He was Missouri's starting left tackle in 2024 after starting at six games at right tackle, and 26 at left tackle for SMU from 2021-2023. Bryant is a bully as a run blocker, and a wall as a pass blocker. He struggles in pass protection mostly come on speed rushes on the outside. He allowed 21 pressures on 385 pass blocking snaps this year, according to Pro Football Focus. His athleticism is impressive for his size though, scoring relative athletic score of 8.96.
Cam'Ron Johnson, Offensive guard
Measurements
Height: 6-3 2/8
Weight: 305
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 33 7/8
Wingspan: 84 4/8
Bench Press: 19
Vertical Jump: 24.5
Broad Jump: 8.91
40-Yard Dash: 5.27
Short Shuttle: 4.92
L Drill: 8.22
Cam'Ron Johnson held down the right guard spot for Missouri in 2023 and 2024 after transferring over from Houston, where he was a First-Team All-ACC member in 2022. He has proven versatility, starting two seasons at right guard with Houston.
Projection: Miller ranks Johnson at No. 559. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists Johnson as a "priority free agent."
" (Johnson) is well-schooled in both phases of the game," Jeremiah writes. "He hits targets with accurate first contact but is typically unable to clear his gap on man blocks. ... His limitations could create a ceiling for him as an above-average backup who can step in and start if needed.
Kristian Williams, Denfensive tackle
Measurements
Height: 6-1 5/8
Weight: 296
Hand: 10 1/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 78 4/8
Bench Press: 31
Vertical Jump: 27.5
Broad Jump: 9.01
40-Yard Dash: 5.07
Short Shuttle: 4.75
L Drill: 7.44
Evaluation
Williams was the leader on the Missouri defensive line this season, holding onto a captain's role and mentoring many behind him. He finished the year with 30 tackles and a sack, along with one forced fumble. He finished his other two seasons with the Tigers with 28 and 25 tackles.
The consistency Williams brought to the table for the Tigers was crucial, especially when he took on a larger leadership role. That's exactly what he will bring to an NFL team that picks him up: an excellent leader and a player who won't stop competing. He can improve some of his technique and get faster and stronger, but he will always work hard and compete.
Teams in contact:
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Corey Flagg Jr., Linebacker
Measurements
Height: 5-10 3/8
Weight: 238
Arm: 9 6/8
Wingspan: 78
Bench Press: 22
Vertical Jump: 34
Broad Jump: 9.07
40-Yard Dash: 4.68
Short Shuttle: 4.41
L Drill: 7.45
Evaluation
Arguably no player was more productive than Flagg on the Tiger defense. He finished the year with 81 total tackles, a sack and an interception in his sole year with Missouri. Flagg recorded 179 total tackles with the Miami Hurricanes in his first four seasons of college football, recording 5.5 sacks during that timeframe as well.
"(Flagg) has a very good understanding," defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said before the start of the season. "He's played under a lot of different systems and now I think, saw it happen this week a little bit, where the game is starting to slow down for him a little bit and now its starting to make sense to him a little bit and now you're start to see the athleticism show up."
Flagg has a sneaky amount of rage and athleticism that he put on display during his five years in college and could prove to be an intriguing undrafted pickup for a team. He could use plenty of work in coverage with both his footwork and ball-tracking, but his consistency as a tackler and his athleticism may help him land on an NFL practice squad.