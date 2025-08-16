Pribula, Horn, Seven Others Named Captains for Mizzou Football
Eli Drinkwitz has attested throughout all of fall camp so far that there's been "no separation" between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn in the starting quarterback competition. Both have stood out in some moments, but have made mistakes in others.
When it comes to leadership, Missouri's roster apparently feels the same way — both Pribula and Horn were voted by the team as captains.
Embodying the job that comes with the "C" patch ahead of the season will be a significant factor in who will ultimately be awarded the starting quarterback job. The two are continuing to evenly split opportunities in practice. But Drinkwitz's challenge for the both of them is to be a full-time leader.
"My challenge for them is to lead when you're not the (starting) quarterback," Drinkwitz said to reporters Saturday. "Don't be in the back just watching the plays, go lead. Go be on the sideline. Go provide energy, because that's really the next step. It's who really rallies the team."
Along with the two quarterbacks, Missouri voted seven other players as captains. In Drinkwitz's time with Missouri, nine is the most players in one year to earn this recognition.
With Missouri losing all five of its captains from last season, being able to replace the leadership they offered could be just as important as replacing the on-field production.
"Coach Drink always tells us there's no bad team, it's only bad leaders," defensive back Daylan Carnell said at SEC Media Days. "I feel that's very true because since I've been here, bad teams I've been on, we've had bad leadership. And the last two years, the leadership has been way better. And that has reflected with our record."
Besides the two quarterbacks, the other offensive captains are offensive lineman Cayden Green and center Connor Tollison. Green is entering his second season as a starter with Missouri, and Tollison his fourth.
"I think I'm in that position to do so, just lead the guys in whatever they need, on or off the field," Tollison said at SEC Media Days. "If they're struggling on the field with scheme or off the field in the classroom or in life, they can come talk to me."
Besides Tollison, Green is the only other returning starter along the offensive line. Though he's only a junior, earning playing time early in his career has caused Green to mature.
“Last year, it was kind of somebody else’s turn, because he was new. He’s not new anymore," Drinkwitz said of Green in a spring press conference.“Got to continue to see him be vocal, but he’s got it in him.”
On defense, Carnell, defensive end Zion Young, linebacker Khalil Jacobs and safety Jalen Catalon were voted captains.
Since transferring from Michigan State ahead of the 2024 season, Young has made his voice heard.
"Zion Young, he's a real vocal leader," Carnell said of Young at SEC Media Days. "He's probably the most vocal leader on the whole entire team, not just the defense."
Jacobs' emerging role as a leader has become apparent through fall camp. He's eager to make an impact after an arm injury ended his season halfway through 2024, his first year with Missouri.
"He's always got great energy and juice," Drinkwitz said of Jacobs after a fall camp practice. "He's got command of the defense because they see how much work he's put in."
Catalon's leadership comes by way of experience. Though it's only his first year with Missouri, it's his seventh of college football.
“He's just one of those guys that everybody is listening to when he speaks,” Carnell said of Catalon to MissouriOnSI. “I love being around him. I've learned stuff from him, and I'm an older guy, so I know a lot of the younger guys are definitely taking a lot from him.”
Carnell is entering his fourth year as a starter, playing at the "STAR" position, a hybrid of safety and linebacker. As Missouri's longest-tenured defensive starter, Carnell recognizes the cruical leadership role he plays.
"His sense of urgency, his command of the defense, his competitive spirit, his wanting to be a leader on that side of the ball — I think really impacted him," Drinkwitz said.
Finally, wide receiver Logan Muckey was named as a captain on special teams. The walk-on graduate student has been a starter on Missouri's kick and punt units over each of the last three seasons.
Missouri might not be settled on who will lead as the starter at the quarterback position, but the Tigers have now decided who will be their top voices. Missouri opens the season Aug. 28, hosting Central Arkansas.