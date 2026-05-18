2026 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: Mississippi State

The third year of the Jeff Lebby era is going to be an important one.

With Lebby at the helm over the last two seasons, Mississippi State has shown signs of improvement year to year. A brutal 2026 schedule that sees the Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers in Week 4 won't be easy at all and the Week 4 matchup is a perfect example of it.

Missouri's matchup against Mississippi State is its first on its SEC schedule, coming after matchups against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas and Troy. It very well may be the hardest game they play up until that point, but it won't be the Tigers' first losable game. The Tigers should be semi-battle tested by the time Week 4 in Starkville rolls around.

The Bulldogs have an interesting roster entering 2026 that has some holes, but also plenty of talented players. Mississippi State is now home to a former Missouri Tiger, wide receiver Marquis Johnson, who could be a key player on offense. A true sophomore at quarterback and others on offense will be the key to a very crucial season for Mississippi State under Lebby.

Here's a look into Missouri's fourth game of its 2026 season against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Offense

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are some positional uncertainties on the Mississippi State offense for next season, starting at the quarterback spot with freshman Kamario Taylor. He showed glimpses last season for the Bulldogs while splitting snaps with Blake Shapen, being primarily used for his rushing ability. He'll have to take leaps as a passer and decision maker, which might be possible with the weapons surrounding him.

The team's leading rusher is returning in junior Fluff Bothwell. He ran for 677 yards and six touchdowns last year while sharing the backfield with Davon Booth. The season before that with South Alabama, Bothwell ran for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns. He'll have Xavier Gayten and Kolin Wilson behind him, who were on the team last season.

Johnson, a former Tiger, is entering his final season of college and Starkville might be the scenario he needed to finally break out. He'll have Anthony Evans III, who recorded 831 yards and four scores last year, along with Ayden Williams and Sanfrisco Magee.

Sam West, who recorded 41 yards on five catches last year, along with Oregon State transfer Riley Williams, will man the tight end spot. Four-star tight end Zayion Cotton may also be able to help out in the room.

Bringing back Blake Steen at one tackle position and Canon Boone at center were important retention moves for the Bulldogs. Steen can also play inside, which would open up the tackle spots for guys like Miles McVay from North Carolina and returners Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins and Saquon Miles.

On the inside, LSU transfer DJ Chester has the athletic profile to secure a starting guard spot. Florida State transfer Mario Nash and L.J. Prudhomme from Arkansas may also be able to contend for either of the starting guard roles, but they aren't as proven. This may force Lebby to play Steen inside and rely on others on the outside.

Defense

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs showed improvement last season compared to the first of the Lebby era, but that didn't mean it was all sunshine and rainbows. They allowed the second-most points per game on average in the conference, along with the most total yards.

A few returners on the defensive end and some potentially high-impact transfers might be able to change that. Many of those transfer additions came in the secondary, with seven new faces joining the team. That being said, cornerback Kelley Jones and safety Isaac Smith will be the face of the room. Jones emerged as one of the best young corners in the SEC, while Smith was one of the most productive tacklers from the season before.

LSU transfer safety Jardin Gilbert might be the best of the bunch. He spent three seasons at Texas A&M before spending two at LSU, seeing his production spike up and down throughout. Five-year Rice safety Marcus Williams is also joining the bunch, along with Iowa State freshman Quentin Taylor Jr. and consensus top-100 safety Bralan Womack.

The team's highest-rated defensive transfers, defensive end Amaree Williams and freshman Texas A&M defensive tackle Dealyn Evans, both have a chance to contribute right away. Neither were particularly productive last season, but they showed flashes that should help them see the field early.

Defensive end Will Whitson and defensive tackles Jaray Bledsoe and Kalvin Dinkins will be the most productive returners on the defensive line. Senior EDGE Jayson Jenkins from Florida State will also help out the team's depth, having logged three career sacks.

The linebacker trio of Jalen Smith, Zakari Tillman and Tyler Lockhart seems primed to be a solid one and maybe one of the better ones in the SEC. The three accounted for 138 tackles last season, with Smith logging the most at 57. It should be a position group with no major issues.

Schedule

Mississippi State is a good way to start out SEC play. The Tigers have a chance to enter the matchup in Starkville 3-0. It also won't be Missouri's first road game, which will come in Week 2 against Kansas. The Tigers will come in with experience in multiple situations for their first SEC contest.

The Bulldogs won't have it all that easy. Outside of what should be a softball in Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State will have a very brutal stretch of games. It faces the Tigers after matchups against Minnesota and South Carolina, with games against Alabama and LSU to follow.

Outlook

Missouri's opener in SEC play will be a bit of an easier one. The Bulldogs made some important moves in the transfer portal on both sides of the ball this offseason, but it's still hard to see them being a team that can compete in the middle of the conference.

No game in the SEC will ever be an easy one, which was proven by last year's game. The Tigers ended up winning 49-27, but it was a close contest up until halfway through the third quarter. It might be another scrappy game and Lebby's squad should be able to compete with Missouri, but the Tigers should manage to secure a win.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Davis Wade Field in Starkville, Mississippi

Series history: Missouri leads 4-2

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