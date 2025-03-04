2026 OT Prospect Evan Goodwin Talks Relationships With Mizzou Staff and More
The Missouri Tigers are hot on the tail of another prized four-star prospect in the class of 2026, this time in Bauxite, Arkansas native Evan Goodwin.
Goodwin is the No. 334 player in the country and fourth in Arkansas, according to composite rankings. He began scheduling official visits, with the Tigers, Mississippi State and Wisconsin, according to X. The Arkansas native scheduled his official visit in Columbia from June 6-8.
As the recruiting process heats up for Goodwin, finding a school where he can connect with the staff and feel comfortable. That also includes the feel of the school and the campus, as well as its student body.
“Mainly the decision is going to come down to the relations with coaches,” Goodwin said. “But if I have an equal relationship with the coaches of two different schools, it's going to go down to academics [and] outside of football life.”
More specifically, Goodwin and the Missouri coaching staff have kicked off a good foundation for a recruiting relationship. The most important of those relationships is offensive line coach Brandon Jones, who's been the primary point of contact between the two during Goodwin's recruitment process.
“Me and Jones have been building this relationship for almost, what, six months, seven months now,” Goodwin said.
Relationships with the staff's entirety are important as well, including head coach Eli Drinkwitz. As Goodwin continues to lurk closer to a final choice, his relationship with the Tiger coaching staff has continued to develop.
“I love Coach Jones. I mean, I love the entire staff, coach Drink, all those guys are super awesome,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin's connection with the staff is more than just an over-the-phone conversation. During his multiple visits to Columbia, one of which is happening this following weekend, the Tiger coaching and recruiting staff has shown nothing but great reception to the touted four-star lineman.
“They've always been great. They've always treated me and my family with the utmost respect, which I really appreciate,” Goodwin said. “But they're all just super friendly people, super family oriented, friendly people and I just really enjoy my time when I go.”
With Goodwin visiting again shortly for Missouri's Junior Day and having an official visit over the summer, that shared feeling of excitement for being in Columbia resonates with Goodwin himself. The opportunity to return and see how practices operate under Drinkwitz and Jones will be another chance for the Tigers to gain momentum.
“I’m just super excited to get back, honestly, I'm super excited to get back on campus finally see how Coach Jones runs his room and how he's how he is on the field, just how he trains his guys, how he coaches them up,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin also appears to fit into Missouri's wide-zone scheme very well. It's a system he's used to and has operated in for multiple years at the high school level and is something he enjoys at this point in his football career.
“I’m going to be honest, wide zone and those stretch plays, as well as that inside zone, they have been my bread and butter for a long time,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin's decision is nearing, but there doesn't appear to be a set-in-stone list of a team that's in the lead for his recruitment. After the official visit process is done over the summer, a choice for where he will end up will become more obvious.
“Yes, there's people who are standing out more than others, but really, it's an open playing field right now,” Goodwin said. The way this works in my head, I've got to take official visits and see how the teams, the actual players themselves, the coaches, and how the coaches interact with their players. I got to be able to see that before I can actually make a decision.”
That being said, there is also no official date set for Goodwin's commitment. He does plan to have a decision made in August, before his high school football season starts, but does not have that date locked down yet.