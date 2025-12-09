Drinkwitz Comments on Opportunity, Expectations of Gator Bowl

Both Missouri and Virginia will be hoping to place an exclamation point to punctuate the 2025 season in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27.



For Missouri, the bowl presents the chance to earn its 30th win over the last three seasons, which would be the most over a three-season span for the program. The Tigers will also have the chance to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

For Virginia, a win would mark Virginia's best win total for a season in program history. The Caveliers finished 10-3 in the regular season before losing to Duke in the ACC Championship game.



Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Virginia's Tony Elliot met with the media Tuesday to preview the bowl matchup. Here's a rundown on what the two had to say about the game.

Both programs see value in the game

Bowl games have lost value over the last few seasons with the hectic offseason and the expansion of the College Football Playoff. So much so that several programs opted out of participating in a bowl game at all this year. Most notably, Notre Dame declined invites after narrowly missing out on a playoff bid.



But, both Missouri and Virginia are chomping at the bit to play in the Gator Bowl.

"I think for us, the main thing is the opportunity to continue to compete and grow," Drinkwitz said. "And as a program that is trying to emerge to the highest levels, you never shy away from an opportunity to compete."

For Virginia, the bowl berth is the program's first since the 2019 season.



"This senior group," Elliot said, "has never been to a bowl game. So we're just grateful for the opportunity, and that was part of the focus at the beginning of the year is 'Man, we're going to the postseason this year.' Excited for the staff and the families to have an opportunity to experience the bowl game, excited to be in Jacksonville."

But, Drinkwitz does have sympathy for how the current setup of the offseason forces teams to have to make some difficult decisions.

"We got to change the calendar," Drinkwitz said. "I think the calendar is driving this whole decision making. We're not able to finish the competitive playing season before players, coaches, administrations, have to make hard decisions. ... I don't think there's competitors that don't want to play. I don't think there's competitors that don't want to participate. I think there's decisions that have to be made because of all the different circumstances that are involved because of the calendar."

Missouri expecting to be close to full strength

Save for players who enter the transfer portal or underclassmen who may declare for the NFL draft, Drinkwitz is expecting to have the rest of Missouri's roster available.



"I feel for the most part that we're going to be as close to full strength as we can. I haven't had any NFL declarations yet, those grades for underclassmen will come back this week. So I think there's still things that could change, but as of now, I feel very confident in our senior class wanting to play and play at a high level."

Missouri has had two players announce intentions to enter the transfer portal: wide receiver James Madison II and running back Brendon Haygood. The portal won't officially open until Jan. 2, but more departures should be expected to be announced before then.



Three Missouri underclassmen — defensive end Damon Wilson II, offensive tackle Cayden Green and linebacker Josiah Trotter — could all realistically declare for the 2026 NFL draft before the bowl game.

Last year, Missouri had just one player, linebacker Chuck Hicks, opt out of the Music City Bowl. Drinkwitz says if any player decides to opt out of the Gator Bowl, that information will be made public before the game.

Missouri not treating game as a 'tryout' for freshmen

One of the preserved and growing values of bowl games is the opportunity to give playing time to unproven younger players who weren't able to play during the regular season. But Missouri isn't treating this game that way.

"We want to develop them in practice," Drinkwitz said. "But this isn't a practice game. This is a game that we're both trying to win and we're trying to win. And so if you don't earn the opportunity to help us win in practice, then — this ain't tryouts. ... So, if somebody can help us win, they'll get to play. Butthis ain't a participation trophy. So if the young guy earns it in practice, he'll get to play. If he doesn't, he won't."

Even if the freshmen won't play, however, the bowl could still be a benefit for unproven players and the coaching staff for the fact that it grants the team two weeks of additional practices that otherwise wouldn't be allowed.

"It'll be huge for us to have those additional practices to further develop the the young guys that we have in our program," Elliot said. "And then also an opportunity for those older guys that have aspirations of playing on Sunday."

Missouri will take on No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

