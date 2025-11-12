2027 LB Blake Betton Speaks on Recent Missouri Visit
Missouri played host to many prospects from the next few upcoming recruiting classes this past weekend, and while the results of Saturday's game against Texas A&M were not exactly what Tigers' fans had hoped for, there are still many positives to take away.
Eli Drinkwitz and the staff made strong impressions on several talented prospects, one of which spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI and revealed his reaction to the Columbia trip.
Blake Betton, a 3-Star linebacker prospect in the 2027 class from Shakopee, Minnesota, is firmly on the Tigers' recruiting radar, having picked up an offer over the summer. He made his way to campus for the first time on Saturday, November 8.
Betton shared what stuck out to him most about the trip, saying, "By far it was meeting with Coach [Derek] Nicholson and Coach [Christopher] Ball. Coach Nicholson's energy was awesome and it was fun watching him coach his guys up during pregame."
Nicholson is the Tigers' current linebackers coach, having assumed the role in January of this year after spending the previous two seasons in Coral Gables with the University of Miami.
The Minnesota native dove further into the trip, saying, "My favorite thing I got to do was a tour of the facilities after the game. It was cool to see all of the resources available to the football players."
He continued, "This was my first SEC visit which was cool. All of the schools I've visited are awesome and have their own way of doing things, but Missouri was really welcoming to me and my parents. They are focused on football and their players' education, health and development."
Betton revealed his scholarship offer came over the summer while talking with special teams coordinator Eric Link. He says he has been in near constant contact with both Link and the aforementioned linebackers coaches, Nicholson and Ball.
He spoke on his strengths as a player, highlighting his athleticism and instincts. Betton said, "My best aspects as a football player would be my athleticism, my instincts and my versatility in both the run and pass game. I also watch a lot of film to help me prepare for my opponents."
He continued, "Things I'm trying to add to my game is running through ball carriers, diagnosing plays faster and using my levers to get off blocks more effectively. I have so much yet to learn, but I'm working to get better every day."
"Never let up, keep grinding. I'm eager to learn from the best of the very best."