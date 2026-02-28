Keagen Trost Details Relationship with Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz, Journey to NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Keagen Trost has made stops at four schools over the last seven seasons in college football. That means four head coaches, four new offensive systems and four new locker rooms. Those aren’t easy changes and they aren't always easy to adapt to.



At all the new locations Trost arrived at, he felt the need to prove himself to the coaches and players while also making relationships with them. When you go through the transfer process three separate times, it also makes holding onto those connections longer a challenge.

“I think it was important to be close to your teammates, be a part of the team,” Trost said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. You “When you first get there, you kind of have to prove yourself to others and let them know that I'm here to give it my all.”

Creating relationships with coaches was also a challenge while hopping from school to school. Then, in 2025, along came Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.



Something was different about Drinkwitz in Trost’s eyes. Sure, he’d experienced many coaches and different coaching styles, but the way Drinkwitz was able to form bonds with Trost and everyone else on the roster was unique to him.

“I love Coach Drinkwitz,” Trost said. “Honestly, he understands players well. Some coaches, they may not do it as well, but Coach Drink really understands his players and does what he can to make things best for them.”

The term “players' coach” likely is a perfect label for Drinkwitz. According to Trost, Missouri’s head coach does an excellent job of being relatable and seeing things through an athlete’s perspective.



He also makes sure they are doing well off the football field, according to Trost.

“He puts himself in our shoes pretty well and he understands the needs of his players to make sure things are good for us and the wellness of his players,” Trost said.

When Trost first arrived in Columbia for a visit, one in which he didn’t make it out of before committing, there was a sense of comfort while meeting the coaching staff and seeing the university. After making his commitment official, he had the help of Drinkwitz and others when it came to acclimating.



Though it was a process that Trost had been through before, that didn’t make it any easier. What did make it easier, however, was having Drinkwitz there to help him with the transition.

“Coach Drink, he was supportive and everything. He made it a smooth process,” Trost said. “Him and his staff, they made everything good and they got everything installed fast, because spring ball starts fast there.”

Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Keagan Trost (79) lines up in a game against UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Trost wasn’t always tabbed as an NFL player. In fact, it wasn’t until arriving in Columbia and playing into around half of the season that his name started to get floated around in draft circles. That’s why, when it came time to make one final move in the transfer portal, he knew he needed to make the move to the highest level of college football.



It became clear in a very quick timeframe that the Tigers and their could do that for him.

“When I transferred from Wake Forest, I knew I had to go to the Big 10 or SEC,” Trost said. “Those were where I was going to see the best guys to go against. So I picked the SEC. Picked Mizzou, great fit, immediate need.”

Fast forward to Saturday, where Trost is meeting with prospective NFL teams and completing his medicals. On Sunday, he’ll work out at Lucas Oil Stadium in front of scouts, head coaches and general managers. This didn’t always feel like a possibility for the Kankakee, Illinois, native and Drinkwitz helped make that a possibility.



“Early in my career, I didn't think I would be here,” Trost said. “Honestly, I wanted to be here, but I think it really made sense to me and really (had) seen it after this past year, starting to have success in Missouri.”

