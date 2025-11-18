'I Would Love to be a Part of This in the Future,' 2027 QB Speaks on Recent Mizzou Visit
The early signing period for football is set to open on December 3 of this year, and as of now, the Tigers are sitting in an excellent spot to finish with yet another strong recruiting class under Eli Drinkwitz.
Missouri holds 21 commitments in the class of 2026, and has been able to begin turning a bit of its attention to the 2027 class in recent weeks. The Tigers' last home game saw several members of the forthcoming class in attendance, one of which was quarterback Chase Barringer from Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton, Missouri.
He spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI, sharing his reaction to the game day experience, as well as updating his relationship with the coaching staff.
Barringer said, "It was amazing to see the game day experience in person. There is so much support for this team, and I would love to be a part of this in the future."
He continued, highlighting his childhood Missouri fandom, "Growing up in St. Louis, [Missouri] has always been out hometown team, so getting a game day invite was a dream come true. [My family and I] have been working with a local recruiting coordinator and have been in touch quite a bit with coach [Eli Drinkwitz]."
Barringer added that he has met with Missouri quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson at local football camps a number of times over the last year.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs., the Missouri native is unranked as a prospect currently, but he put together a strong junior season, leading his team to an impressive 7-2 regular season record with win in the first round of the state playoffs.
He has a strong arm and is accurate with his throws downfield, but is also effective at picking apart defenses in the short and intermediate game as well. Barringer also has a bit of scrambling ability to his game, using his athleticism to extend plays with his legs.
He spoke on the best aspects of his game, saying, "I would say my strong suit as a recruit is my athleticism and ability to learn fast."
Barringer explained he has been working the last two years with quarterback coach Aqeel Glass, who himself played for Alabama A&M from 2017-2021 and possesses two SWAC Offensive Player of the Year awards.
He said, "[Glass] works with me on play recognition, personal film review and installing new concepts to beat upcoming defenses. My day to day work with [Glass] has been invaluable and has given me a level of depth and experience I have not yet seen in other high school quarterbacks."
While unranked currently, Barringer has certainly shown many of the traits necessary for success as the next level, and could potentially be a diamond in the rough type prospect for Drinkwitz and the staff.
He went on to explain what he hopes to add to his game over the following year, saying, "This offseason, I will go back and analyze all of my film and identify my areas of weakness to improve on. Some main areas will be pocket evasion, throwing on the run, defense recognition and continuing to add speed and athleticism."
As of now, Missouri holds no commitments in the 2027 class, but has seemingly already made strong impressions on several talented prospects. While the 2026 group truly came together a bit late in the cycle, the staff looks to have an early jump on the following year.