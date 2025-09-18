3 Matchups to Watch in Mizzou's Week 4 Matchup Against South Carolina
Missouri's biggest challenge of the season to date is right around the corner, headlined by multiple individual matchups that should pose some challenges for the Tigers on both sides of the ball.
The hottest topic of conversation is how the Missouri defense will handle the quarterback situation of the Gamecocks, assuming it's sophomore LaNorris Sellers in the starting position. Sellers was listed as questionable on the first mandated injury report of the week.
If Sellers happens to not play, nothing will change in terms of what Missouri's defense has to do.
"So for us, there's not two stylistic differences in the way that quarterback position is going to be played," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "So for us, we're going to anticipate that LaNorris will play, and then we'll adjust if he does not.”
Sellers isn't the only challenge presented on South Carolina's roster and the Tigers should have their hands full on both sides of the ball.
Here's a look at a few matchups to focus on in Missouri's Week 4 bout with South Carolina.
LaNorris Sellers vs. himself
With so many questions surrounding Sellers and his health, a lot of pressure will be on the talented Gamecock quarterback to put on a show against Missouri. He's yet to do that so far this season, so people seem to be waiting for it to happen.
The start to Sellers' season has been a little puzzling. He was touted as one of the best quarterbacks in the country entering the 2025-26 season, but has only shown glimpses of that through three games. Given South Carolina's first three opponents, that really shouldn't be the case.
It seems as if his health status for the game may be out of question, despite being listed as questionable. That being said, he was healthy in two of his first three games of the season and has yet to post a super impressive performance. He threw for only 128 yards on 11-for-19 passing in Week 2 against South Carolina State, a performance that remains puzzling to many.
It feels like he's due for a big game, but he hasn't exactly shown any signs that one is coming. There's no better time than now for him to do so, but the talented redshirt sophomore still has to make it happen.
Dylan Stewart and Cayden Green
Sophomore pass rusher Dylan Stewart doesn't need much introduction anymore. He's emerged as one of the best defensive ends in the country and he's only a sophomore, giving him more time to wreak havoc on the college football universe until it's time for him to go to the NFL.
Stewart brings so much to the table that it's hard to pick one area, but his combination of pass-rushing ability and run-stopping makes him a threat for any offensive tackle he faces.
“Dylan creates a tremendous amount of pressure on you because of his ability to play the run," Drinkwitz said. "Most people in these kind of situations would say they want to play a read game with him, but he does an unbelievable job on his mesh charge."
Stewart will likely line up on the right side, matching him up with left tackle Cayden Green. Despite a shaky Week 1, Green has looked solid since. This might just be the toughest individual task he's faced in his entire college football career to date, however.
Green's been good ever since. So far this season, he's allowed two pressures and one sack, while committing one penalty through three games. Stewart might be one of the more talented edge rushers in the nation, but Green is more than capable of holding his own against the best.
Nyck Harbor and Mizzou's secondary
Harbor has proven himself as one of the most unique wide receivers in the country with his blend of size and speed. He's listed as 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, but also has dynamic track speed. There isn't a single wide receiver in the country like Harbor.
The Washington D.C. native is off to a hot start this season, totalling 165 rushing yards and a touchdown. One of the best games so far of his young career just so happened to come against the Tigers last season, posting two receptions for 69 yards and a score. The Gamecocks won that matchup 34-30.
"Nyck Harbor again, played excellent against us last year as a dynamic return player, has elite speed, size, has grown as a wideout," Drinkwitz said.
It's unclear who will be tasked with defending Harbor, though seniors Dreyden Norwood and Stephen Hall make the most sense, based on their size. Those two have been excellent in man coverage this season and may be the best options for shutting Harbor down.