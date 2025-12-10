3 Positions Mizzou Could Prioritize in the Transfer Portal: The Buzz

Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football writer Michael Stamps breaks down three positions the Tigers could target in the transfer portal once it opens.

The opening of the transfer portal is right around the corner and Eli Drinkwitz will need to hit the ground running to rebuild and reload his roster with talent. Certain positions will need more acquisitions than others, likely causing Drinkwitz and his staff to zero in on position groups.



Despite a good season, a few apparent weaknesses of this team arose. The passing game was one of them, along with the ability to protect him. With center Connor Tollison graduating and heading to the NFL, along with right tackle Keagen Trost, two veterans in that department will have to be replaced. Cayden Green also mulls an NFL decision that could change things up.



The secondary, specifically the cornerback room, will also need some love. The Tigers' three starters graduated, but also struggled throughout the year. That'll be an important area.

Here are three position groups the Tigers could target during the transfer portal window.

Cornerback

It's not a secret that Missouri's secondary struggled at various points during the season. Drinkwitz made it clear during a midseason press conference, based on a slip-up while talking about the transfer portal, that the cornerback spot will be one of constant pursuit.



Toriano Pride Jr., Dreyden Norwood and Stephen Hall all struggled at times this season. They did look better toward the end of the year, but the countless big plays they let up earlier in the season.



Regardless, there are three openings at the position. It's a given that the Tigers will dip into the transfer portal for corners, and likely multiple.

Offensive line

The NFL draft decisions are only part of the reason as to why the Tigers need more offensive linemen. There are still too many questions with the personnel set to return on the offensive front for the Tigers for them not to bring players in.



The offensive guard spots will need help. Curtis Peagler was the starter at the right spot, but he simply wasn't good enough this seaosn. The center and left guard spots also may need replacements, depending on what Drinkwitz decides to do positionally with Dominick Giudice and Tristan Wilson.



Drinkwitz's tackle spots also need to get sorted out. If Green doesn't return, he's likely looking at Johnny Williams and Jayven Richardson. Redshirt freshman Jack Lange and true freshman Johnnie Jones also could get some looks.

Defensive tackle

Any position group that loses Chris McClellan will need immediate replacement. McClellan was nothing but productive in his two years with the Tigers and he also became a massive leadership presence.



Both him and Sterling Webb will be major losses. The Tigers will be looking on Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall and Jason Dowell to step up in their absence, but a transfer portal addition will need to happen.

Here's the buzz for Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

Nothing today.

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

Women's basketball takes on Illinois at home at 6 p.m.

The USA Diving Winter National Championships kick off on Wednesday and go through Dec. 16.

Did you notice?

Missouri basketball signee Jason Crowe Jr. just broke the California all-time scoring record for Inglewood High School.

The best to do it 🔥



Congrats to Jason Crowe Jr. on becoming California’s all-time top scorer tonight!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/wWhM3zDpjS — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 10, 2025

Missouri's Keagen Trost was graded the highest of all SEC offensive tackles, according to PFSN.

Our @PFSNcollege highest-graded SEC OTs, 2025:



Keagen Trost, Missouri: 99.4

Austin Barber, Florida: 91.4

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama: 90.9

Trevor Goosby, Texas: 89.9

Cayden Green, Missouri: 89.6

Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma: 87.8

Corey Robinson II, Arkansas: 86.8

Michael Carroll,… pic.twitter.com/iTZwWYFJLP — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 9, 2025

Missouri gymnastics is inching toward the start of its season, kicking off with the Black and Gold Exhibition.

Adding the final touches before the Black & Gold exhibition on Friday ✨#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/mJBwqic07b — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) December 10, 2025

