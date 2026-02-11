3 Potential Impact Freshman for Mizzou in 2026: The Buzz

The Missouri Tigers brought in the No. 31 recruiting class during the 2026 cycle, headlined by six four-star signees. With plenty of roster uncertainty revolving around next season, despite multiple transfer portal additions, it's never too early to dicsuss the potential impacts of some true freshman.



There seem to be multiple who could be primed for impacts, especially at positions where a transfer portal haul wasn't as good as it could've been. For example, it's still unclear who will start on the offensive line. That may make the chances of four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones seeing the field much higher.

Missouri also has some recent history in finding productive true freshmen wide receivers. Jabari Brady from Pompano Beach, Florida, could be just that. He was just barely out of four-star status by the end of the recruiting cycle and has the physical and fundamental traits neccesary to potentially see the field.



The same could be said for four-star cornerback Jaxson Gates, who's also in a position group with some uncertainty. An argument could be made that only one player on the roster has a set starting position, being Chris Graves Jr., leaving the door open for Gates or others to rise up the depth chart.

Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down those three freshmen and how they could see the field as early as next season for the Tigers.

The Buzz: Feb 11

Missouri missed out on three-star 2027 wide receiver commit Eli Woodard, who made his pledge to USC. Woodard is a California native.

Top #USC WR Target Eli Woodard Announcing School Choice https://t.co/1JEnzoebTh — Scott Schrader (@SchraderOn3) February 10, 2026

The Missouri women's basketball duo of Grace Slaughter and Shannon Dowell is putting up top-tier numbers, all at the same time. They became the first duo since 2007 at the school to score 20 or more points in individual games four different times.

First Tiger duo since 2007-08 to score 20+ in the same game 4 times‼️#MIZ x #OurZou pic.twitter.com/7qv8E29uqr — Mizzou Women’s Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 11, 2026

Missouri baseball tickets are now on sale this season. They kick things off on Feb. 13 against Mount St. Mary's in Fort Myers, Florida.

29 games at Taylor Stadium this season‼️



Get your tickets now ⬇️

🎟️ https://t.co/fwyull9Vtd#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/0uE0ak1jcG — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 10, 2026

Tuesday Mizzou Results

Nothing on Tuesday.

Wednesday Mizzou Schedule

Mizzou basketball at Texas A&M at 8 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou softball at UCF at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“People don't think [Blaine Gabbert] can go vertical, but if you study his whole body of work, you see he can go downfield." Unnamed scout in Sports Illustrated

