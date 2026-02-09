Mizzou Lands in Final Schools For 4-Star 2027 Defensive Back

The Missouri Tigers have landed in the top six schools for 2027 four-star cornerback Jordan Haskins, per On3. Haskins also included Illinois, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Indiana on his list.

🚨NEWS🚨 Rivals 4-star CB Jordan Haskins is down to Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia Tech, via @SWiltfong_💥



Read: https://t.co/Unmjr6DqgE pic.twitter.com/EMti8xceAh — Rivals (@Rivals) February 9, 2026

Haskins is the No. 290 player in composite rankings, according to 247Sports. Haskins is listed as a safety by 247 and a cornerback by other sites, but is the No. 30 composite safety. He does play both positions at Bryan Station High School. The Lexington, Kentucky, native is also the sixth-best player in the state.



The Missouri target is currently predicted to land at Louisville, according to On3. Missouri holds the second-best chances at the moment.

Outside of the six schools that are in Haskins' top six, he had offers from Appalachian State, Marshall, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky.



For Bryan Station High School, Haskins has played a variety of different positions, including the two defensive back spots. He's also checked in at running back and wide receiver during his early high school career, while also gaining some experience as a kick returner and other special teams positions.

So far, Eli Drinkwitz has picked up one commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. He found his quarterback early, earning the pledge of composite three-star quarterback Braylen Warren from Omaha, Nebraska. The Tigers are also trending for four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt from Memphis.



Other primary targets in Missouri's 2027 recruiting class include four-star offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn, four-star tight end Jack Brown, three-star running back Savion Miller and three-star offensive tackle Brayden Harris, among a few others.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: