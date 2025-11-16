3 Things That Stand Out in Mizzou's Snap Counts Against Mississippi State
Missouri earned its first win in nearly a month Saturday night in its final game, taking down Mississippi State in the Tigers' highest-scoring SEC performance since 2020.
The Tigers had two early ejections on defense due to targeting penalties. One of those came at a position where Missouri's depth was already being tested, leading to a true freshman getting into the mix.
The full snap counts for the game provided an interesting look at how those ejections, plus other factors, changed the lineups for the Tigers.
Here's a full look at the snap counts, via Pro Football Focus.
Week 12
Offense
G Dominick Giudice, 55, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 55, 100%
T Keagen Trost, 55, 100%
G Curtis Peagler, 55, 100%
T Cayden Green, 55, 100%
QB Matt Zollers, 55, 100%
TE Jordon Harris, 38, 69%
TE Brett Norfleet, 36, 65%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 36, 65%
WR Joshua Manning, 35, 64%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 34, 62%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 34, 62%
HB Jamal Roberts, 19, 35%
TE Jude James, 10, 18%
WR Marquis Johnson, 10, 18%
WR Xavier Loyd, 10, 18%
WR Logan Muckey, 10, 18%
WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 2, 4%
TE Vince Brown II, 1, 2%
Olugbode earns second-straight start
After making a starter-like impact as a rotational player for most of the season, true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode finally earned his spot in the starting lineup over Marquis Johnson. Olugbode caught two passes for 31 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Defense
S Marvin Burks Jr., 85, 90%
DE Zion Young, 72, 77%
CB Drey Norwood, 71, 76%
S Santana Banner, 68, 72%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 66, 70%
CB Stephen Hall, 59, 63%
DT Chris McClellan, 59, 63%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 58, 62%
DE Damon Wilson II, 54, 57%
S Daylan Carnell, 54, 57%
OLB Darris Smith, 51, 54%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 48, 51%
DT Sterling Webb, 48, 51%
LB Triston Newson, 45, 48%
DB Mose Phillips III, 36, 38%
S Jalen Catalon, 27, 29%
DT Jalen Marshall, 25, 27%
DT Marquis Gracial, 25, 27%
LB Josiah Trotter, 22, 23%
DT Bralen Henderson, 22, 23%
DE Daeden Hopkins, 21, 22%
S Trajen Greco, 9, 10%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 7, 7%
DE Nate Johnson, 2, 2%
Rotations continue to fluctuate in secondary
Last week against Texas A&M, Missouri relied much more heavily on Toriano Pride Jr. and Drey Norwood at cornerback, while Stephen Hall played just 10 of the 70 snaps. This week, Missouri favored more of a rotation between the trio, with all three playing over 60% of the snaps.
Missouri also involved Mose Phillips III much more, with the Virginia Tech transfer seeing the most snaps that he has so far this season. From Weeks 7-9, Phillips appeared on just eight snaps. Meanwhile, Santana Banner continued to get significantly more snaps that Jalen Catalon.
Hopkins, Jacobs steps up after early ejections
Missouri was already down one depth edge rusher with Langden Kitchen being ruled out of the game, but then Nate Johnson was ejected on the second drive of the game. This allowed true freshman Daeden Hopkins to see his first significant snaps of the season. He recorded six total tackles, including one for loss in that time.
Linebacker Josiah Trotter also was ejected in the first half, leading to Khalil Jacobs becoming the main option at inside linebacker.
Season Snap Counts
Offense
G Dominick Giudice, 694, 92%
T Keagen Trost, 687, 91%
C Connor Tollison, 685, 91%
G Curtis Peagler, 669, 89%
T Cayden Green, 547, 73%
QB Beau Pribula, 530, 71%
TE Brett Norfleet, 502, 67%
WR Joshua Manning, 489, 65%
WR Marquis Johnson, 471, 63%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 443, 59%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 356, 47%
HB Jamal Roberts, 329, 44%
TE Jordon Harris, 328, 44%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 285, 38%
QB Matt Zollers, 205, 27%
T Jayven Richardson, 195, 26%
C Tristan Wilson, 116, 15%
TE Jude James, 115, 15%
WR Xavier Loyd, 111, 15%
WR Daniel Blood, 76, 10%
TE Vince Brown II, 54, 7%
T Johnny Williams IV, 52, 7%
G Jaylen Early, 52, 7%
WR Logan Muckey, 48, 6%
HB Marquise Davis, 43, 6%
WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 26, 3%
G Henry Fenuku, 20, 3%
WR James Madison II, 19, 3%
WR Shaun Terry II, 18, 2%
TE Whit Hafer, 18, 2%
HB Tavorus Jones, 17, 2%
TE Gavin Hoffman, 15, 2%
QB Tommy Lock, 11, 1%
G Keiton Jones, 8, 1%
G Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
T Jack Lange, 4, 1%
HB Brendon Haygood, 4, 1%
Sam Horn, 1, 0%
Defense
CB Daylan Carnell, 441, 70%
DE Zion Young, 424, 68%
DT Chris McClellan, 422, 67%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 422, 67%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 409, 65%
LB Josiah Trotter, 406, 65%
DE Damon Wilson II, 372, 59%
S Santana Banner, 385, 61%
CB Drey Norwood, 387, 62%
DT Sterling Webb, 291, 46%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 285, 45%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 215, 34%
LB Triston Newson, 219, 35%
DT Marquis Gracial, 193, 31%
S Jalen Catalon, 306, 49%
DE Langden Kitchen, 124, 20%
DT Jalen Marshall, 134, 21%
CB Nate Johnson, 73, 12%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 65, 10%
DT Bralen Henderson, 61, 10%
DE Daeden Hopkins, 52, 8%
S Cameron Keys, 51, 8%
S Mose Phillips III, 102, 16%
S Caleb Flagg, 33, 5%
DT Jason Dowell, 31, 5%
DE Javion Hilson, 31, 5%
DT Elias Williams, 34, 5%
CB Nick DeLoach Jr., 34, 5%
S CJ Bass III, 27, 4%
CB Shamar McNeil, 27, 4%
DT Sam Williams, 17, 3%
S Jackson Hancock, 16, 3%
LB Dante McClellan, 43, 7%
DE Darris Smith, 255, 41%
LB Jason King, 4, 1%
LB Brian Huff, 6, 1%
CB Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
DT Justin Bodford, 5, 1%
DT Jadon Frick, 2, 0%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 1, 0%
WR Xavier Loyd, 1, 0%
TE Jude James, 1, 0%
HB Jamal Roberts, 1, 0%
WR Logan Muckey, 1, 0%