3 Tigers Who Stood Out in Border War Win Over Kansas

Missouri traveled to Lawrence for its first road game of the 2026 season to take on Kansas in the latest edition of the Border War rivalry. A game with this level of tension between the two programs always makes for an intense matchup.

That was the case Friday, as the two teams entered halftime tied at 14. The Tigers then kicked things into gear, scoring 24 points in the second half to pull away for a 38-21 win and improve to 2-0 on the season.

A handful of players on Missouri’s roster made an impact, but three in particular stood out in the rivalry win.

Austin Simmons

Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons had yet another strong start as Missouri’s new gunslinger. Simmons completed 19 of 29 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, all while avoiding an interception.

This was Simmons’ first road start with Missouri, and what better way to make it than in such a hostile environment. Despite the atmosphere, Simmons continued to look comfortable while leading the Tigers’ offense.

It has been an encouraging first two games of the season for Simmons, who has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception. This early production is a promising sign from a quarterback in his first season with a new program.

Robert Woodyard Jr.

While Simmons was in the driver’s seat for the offense, linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. did the same for the defense. The senior made two of Missouri’s biggest defensive plays of the game.

With the score tied at 14 early in the second half, Woodyard forced a fumble that gave the Tigers possession. Missouri took advantage of the turnover, finding the end zone to take its first lead of the game. The linebacker wasn’t done there.

On Kansas’ next possession, Woodyard intercepted Isaiah Marshall. Missouri turned the second takeaway into another touchdown, helping the Tigers take control of the game. Those two turnovers made Woodyard one of the most valuable players in the win.

Donovan Olugbode

Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Olugbode followed up his impressive season-opening performance with another strong showing Friday. The wideout finished the game with six receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Olugbode’s performance was even more encouraging considering what he did against Arkansas-Pine Bluff the week prior. He has now recorded more than 100 receiving yards in each of the first two games, establishing himself as one of Simmons’ top targets in the passing game.

When you pair Olugbode with wide receiver Cayden Lee, who also found the end zone Friday and finished with 120 receiving yards, Simmons has an impressive duo of targets in the passing game.

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