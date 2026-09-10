How to Watch Mizzou Football at Kansas in Border War Rivalry

Missouri is gearing up for its first road game of the season. The Tigers will head to Lawrence on Friday to take on Kansas in the latest edition of the Border War rivalry.

Missouri enters Friday's game with a 1-0 record to start the 2026 season. The lone win came in dominant fashion, as the Tigers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14. Missouri was in the driver's seat throughout the game, giving several new players an opportunity to make their program debuts.

Friday will mark the 122nd meeting between Missouri and Kansas. The longtime rivals met for the first time in 14 years last season, with the Tigers coming away with a 42-31 win in Columbia. This time around, Missouri will find itself in Jayhawk territory as the Tigers make their way to Lawrence for the first time since 2005.

Here are the television, streaming and radio details for Missouri’s first road game of the season.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football at Kansas

Who: Missouri (1-0) at Kansas (1-0)

When: Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. CT

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FOX

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 58-54-9

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers opened the 2026 season with a 54-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Both sides of the ball produced as Missouri got its first look at new and returning faces.

Last Time Out, Kansas: The Jayhawks also started their season on a high note, defeating Long Island 51-6. The win gave Kansas its first real look at what the team has to offer this season.

Last Meeting: Sept. 6, 2025 — Missouri defeated Kansas 42-31 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 252 yards, four touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 47 yards, one touchdown

Receiving: Donovan Olugbode — 107 yards, two touchdowns

Kansas Stat Leaders

Passing: Isaiah Marshall — 246 yards, two touchdowns

Rushing: Yasin Willis — 72 yards, two touchdowns

Receiving: Nik McMillan — 130 yards, one touchdown

Friday’s game will give Missouri its first road test. It will also give the Tigers an opportunity to pick up a win over a longtime rival. Following the Border War, Missouri will return to Columbia to host Troy on Sept. 19.

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