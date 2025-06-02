4-Star TE Target Blown Away' After Official Visit to Mizzou
After becoming a late addition to the official visit schedule, four-star tight end Evan Jacobson walked away beyond impressed with his official visit to Missouri. After having time to connect with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Derham Cato, the Tigers might have been moved up in Jacobson's favor.
"The visit was great," Jacobson told MissouriOnSI. "I was completely blown away with the entire thing, from the people, to football, to academics."
Jacobson, a native of Waukee, Iowa, started to connect deeply with Drinkwitz. He believes Drinkwitz is one of the best in the business as a coach, but also when it comes to connecting with his players.
"I think coach Drinkwitz is one of the best head coaches in college football and what stands out the most about him is how personable he is and [how] genuine with how he cares for you," Jacobson said.
The relationship between the two goes back a while and, if anything, this recent visit reinforced how Jacobson feels about Drinkwitz. After spending three days there, it's clear the prized tight end recruit feels he could play out his college career in Columbia.
"I’ve had a really good relationship with him (Drinkwitz) and the more I’m around him, the more I can see myself playing for him and being a Missouri Tiger," Jacobson said.
Drinkwitz wasn't the only coach who impressed Jacobson. Cato, the team's tight ends coach, also began to connect well with Jacobson. This is Cato's first go-around at recruiting the tight end spot as a position coach and he seems to be doing a good job so far.
Cato remains in frequent contact with Jacobson, who's ranked No. 272 in composite rankings and No. 15 among all tight ends in the country. In fact, Cato might talk to Jacobson more than any other tight end coach in the country.
"Coach Cato and I have an amazing relationship," Jacobson said. "I talk with him probably the most out of any other school's tight ends coach and I think that makes it very easy to see myself playing at Mizzou."
In general, how tightly-knit the coaching staff stood out to Jacobson, as well as the relationship-building between coaches and players. The coaching staff did a good job of doing that with Jacobson, while also expressing a need for him at the tight end spot.
"I think what stood out most was the family aspect of things and how everyone there is like-minded people who want to push themselves to become the best and make each other better," Jacobson said. "They also care a ton about you and each other. Also, they made it very clear how much they need me for their offense and what they want to do."
Jacobson had the opportunity to break down Missouri's offensive scheme with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, showing where he could fit in the offense and what that would look like.
The tight end position is a valuable one for the Missouri Tigers in the receiving and blocking game. Jacobson is capable of doing both and would be a big impact player at the tight end spot, which is partially why the Tigers managed to get him on an official visit.
"I was able to really dive into the offensive philosophy and what they do on offense with coach Moore, which was super beneficial," Jacobson said. "I think from what they showed me, the tight end is very important to what they do and what they want to do in the run and pass game."
Jacobson already took an official visit to Stanford and still has Texas A&M, Auburn and Notre Dame on his schedule. There is no commitment date set for Jacobson as of now, but one coming after his visits are complete would make sense.