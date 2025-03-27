8 Former Mizzou Tigers to Play in 2025 UFL Season
Several former Missouri Tigers are looking to extend their professional football career in the UFL. Missouri is tied for the school with the second-most players in the league, only behind Baylor.
The spring league will begin its 10-week season this weekend. The season premiere features a former Missouri wide receiver taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Eight Missouri players, including a recent fan favorite, are on the final rosters for the teams. Below is each of those players, and where they stand on the roster.
Birmingham Stallions
RB, Larry Rountree III
K, Harrison Mevis
DE, DJ Coleman
If you're a Missouri fan looking for a UFL team to support, but the St. Louis franchise isn't to your liking, Birmingham is the team to look at. Not only are the Stallions the league's reigning champions, but they also have the most former Tigers out of any team.
After a brief stint in the NFL, Harrison Mevis is set to be the starting kicker for the Stallions as he's the only one currently on the roster.
Kickers with big legs have created some of the best success stories for spring leagues. Last year, Jake Bates became the starting kicker for the Detroit Lions after a remarkable season with the UFL's Michigan Panthers. Maybe the chance with Birmingham can give Mevis another shot at the NFL.
Larry Rountree III is entering his second season with Birmingham after three in the NFL. He's one of three running backs on the Birmingham roster, joined by the returning duo of CJ Marable and Ricky Person Jr. Last year, Marable had the fourth-most rushing yards in the league, while Person led the league with six rushing touchdowns. Rountree saw limited playing time behind the two last year, taking 16 attempts for 88 yards.
This will be DJ Coleman's first season in the UFL after two with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joining him in that room is Ronnie Perkins, a St. Louis native and former third-round NFL draft pick.
D.C. Defenders
OL, Yasir Durant
OL, Michael Maietti
Both Yasir Durant and Michael Maietti were full-time starters for the Defenders last season, with Durant at left guard, and Maietti at center.
Houston Roughnecks
WR, Keke Chism
This will be Keke Chism's third season in spring football, and his second with Houston. He caught 33 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown last year. Just like in his time with the Tigers, Chism has established himself as a deep-threat, particularly on 50-50 balls.
"Chism is one of spring football’s most underrated wideouts," James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom wrote.
In two seasons with the Tigers (2020 and 2021), Chism combined for 76 catches for 969 yards and four touchdowns.
Michigan Panthers
DT, Walter Palmore
S, Tyree Gillepsie
Walter Palmore is a veteran for Michigan, entering his fourth season with the franchise. He's now joined by Tyree Gillepsie, his former teammate at Missouri. Palmore recorded 19 pressures in 2024 for Michigan, tied for the fourth-most on the team, according to ProFootballFocus.