A Look at Mizzou's In-State Football Recruiting in 2026 - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down prospects in the state of Missouri that Eli Drinkwitz and his coaching staff are focusing on.
In-state recruiting is allegedly important when it comes to building a roster in college football. Whether it's important or not isn't in question, but there are impactful and talented players in the class of 2026 that the Missouri Tigers seem to be intrigued by.
After missing out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, there might have been less hope when it came to locking down Missouri natives. Now, after landing four-star linebacker Keenan Harris, landing in the final list of schools for four-star athlete Jacob Eberhart and securing an official visit with four-star defensive end Ronelle Johnson, that hope may be alive again.
Building a tradition of keeping the local guys close isn't a bad one, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers are only going to bring on players if they fit the system and are talented enough. Luckily, the talent pool in the state of Missouri has significantly improved recently. Still, finding the right guys for the system is more important than where they are from.
2026 In-state Missouri targets
- 4-star EDGE Ronelle Johnson
- 4-star ATH Jacob Eberhart
- 3-star TE Kevin Sullivan
- 3-star IOL Bennett Fraser
2027 In-state Missouri targets
- 4-star TE Jack Brown
- 4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn
- 3-star LB Kobe Rhymes
- 3-star LB Marshaun Ivy