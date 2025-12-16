Ahmad Hardy is Officially a Consensus All-American
In this story:
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy became the 15th consensus all-american in program history Tuesday, with the sophomore being named to the All-American First-Team from American Football Coaches Association.
Hardy was also named to the top teams by the AP and Walter Camp, two of the other five outlets used to determine the consensus recognition. A player needs to be recognized on three of the five selected outlets to earn consensus status.
Hardy transferred to Missouri from Louisiana-Monroe ahead of the 2025 season. He rushed for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns on 241 carries. He'll have the chance to break Cody Schrdaer's single-season rushing record for the program if he rushes for at least 67 yards in Missouri's final game of the season, the Gator Bowl against Virginia.
"I think he's proven he's the best, most consistent back in college football," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said following a win over Arkansas to close the regular season.
Missouri Consensus All-Americans
1941 - L, Darold Jenkins
1960 - E, Danny LaRose
1965 - DB, Johnny Roland
1968 - DB, Roger Wehril
1978 - TE, Kellen Winslow
1986 - OL, John Clay
1999 - OL, Rob Riti
2007 - TE, Martin Rucker
2008 - TE, Chase Coffman
2007, 2008 - All-purpose, Jeremy Maclin
2010 - TE, Michael Egnew
2013 - DL, Michael Sam
2014 - DL, Shane Ray
2023 - RB, Cody Schrader
2025 - RB, Ahmad Hardy
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_