Ahmad Hardy is Officially a Consensus All-American

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy became the 15th consensus all-american in program history Tuesday, with the sophomore being named to the All-American First-Team from American Football Coaches Association.



Hardy was also named to the top teams by the AP and Walter Camp, two of the other five outlets used to determine the consensus recognition. A player needs to be recognized on three of the five selected outlets to earn consensus status.

Hardy transferred to Missouri from Louisiana-Monroe ahead of the 2025 season. He rushed for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns on 241 carries. He'll have the chance to break Cody Schrdaer's single-season rushing record for the program if he rushes for at least 67 yards in Missouri's final game of the season, the Gator Bowl against Virginia.

"I think he's proven he's the best, most consistent back in college football," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said following a win over Arkansas to close the regular season.

Missouri Consensus All-Americans

1941 - L, Darold Jenkins

1960 - E, Danny LaRose

1965 - DB, Johnny Roland

1968 - DB, Roger Wehril

1978 - TE, Kellen Winslow

1986 - OL, John Clay

1999 - OL, Rob Riti

2007 - TE, Martin Rucker

2008 - TE, Chase Coffman

2007, 2008 - All-purpose, Jeremy Maclin

2010 - TE, Michael Egnew

2013 - DL, Michael Sam

2014 - DL, Shane Ray

2023 - RB, Cody Schrader

2025 - RB, Ahmad Hardy

Read more Missouri Tigers news: