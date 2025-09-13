Ahmad Hardy's 'Refusal to Get Tackled' Put on Display in Week 3 Win
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were very aware with the threat that Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy presented. But that didn't stop the sophomore from having a career day in the Tigers' 52-10 win.
Hardy rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana in a game last year for Louisiana-Monroe.
Despite his special performance last year, Hardy wasn't satisfied with the results. Facing the same team as a Tiger presented him with an opportunity to get revenge.
“Last season, they beat us by 14 points, and I was telling the guys it was a little personal,” Hardy said. "I wasn't really focused on the yards, I just wanted to beat them."
Like he did with the Warhawks in 2024, he led the Tigers in rushing yards with a staggering 250. That was a new career high for the young sophomore, and it marked the third time he has surpassed 200 yards. He added three touchdowns.
“That kid's special. We got a first-hand look at it last year, so we knew exactly what it was going to be,” Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We missed quite a few tackles, but he does that to a lot of people.”
One of Hardy's touchdowns was a 71-yard rush, where he broke three tackles on his way to the end zone. His physical running style was on display all game.
"He's a tough runner,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He has a refusal to get tackled. I think other than maybe the counter play down there on the first drive, he hit every hole the way he wanted to.”
The long rush was the second longest of Hardy's career. As he ran toward the right sideline, a sea of Louisiana defenders stood in front of him. But in his mind, there was never a question he would find his way toward the end zone.
“Every time I touch the ball, I’m thinking I'm going to score," Hardy said.
On another one of his carries, Hardy pushed right through a herd of Ragin' Cajuns, breaking five tackles en route to a 25-yard gain. He was first contacted just two yards past the line of scrimmage, then carried a defender on his back for another five yards before brushing him off. The tough carry set up his final touchdown of the game, a seven-yard rush.
"He drove a grown man on his back. I haven't seen that in person before, crazy thing to see." - Khalil
Other Tigers contributed to the victory, but there is no doubt that Hardy stood out. His rushing yards accounted for over half of the team's total of 427. Freshman running back Marquise Davis followed Hardy with 113, an impressive statistic for the true freshman.
Hardy's performance placed him seventh on the list of Missouri players with the most rushing yards in a single game in program history. Additionally, he now sits at No. 5 for the highest average rushing yards per attempt per game (11.4).
Hardy and the Tigers will look to advance to 4-0 when No. 11 South Carolina visits in Week 4. That will be Missouri’s Southeastern Conference opener. Missouri will need to put its best foot forward to win, and Hardy might just make the difference.
“It’s early in the season,” Hardy said. “It’s just one of the accolades that I got right now, and I’m trying to carry it over to South Carolina.”