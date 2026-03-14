Alex Atkins On What Next Steps of Development Are for Mizzou's Tight End Room

The only offensive or defensive position where Missouri did not add a single transfer this offseason was tight end. The position group has arguably the most continuity out of any on the Tigers' roster.



There's two returning players that are entering their third seasons as starters, two that have been developing in the system, plus a true freshman joining the group.

"The room is kind of stacked from top to bottom," new tight ends coach Alex Atkins said of the group when talking to reporters Saturday.

Atkins joining the staff is virtually the only change the position group underwent this offseason, taking the job after Derham Cato, who held the position for two seasons, left Missouri to join former offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's staff at Washington State.



Atkins joins Missouri after one season at LSU, where he was the run game coordinator and tight ends coach.



"I'm really glad coach Atkins is here," tight end Brett Norfleet said when speaking to reporters after practice Tuesday. "I like what he's brought to the table for us, kind of a new mindset."

2026 will be Atkins' 20th season in coaching, but just his third where the tight ends are his primary focus. Most of his experience has been as an offensive line coach, including at Tulane and Florida State. He's also held more expansive roles, being the assistant head coach at Tulane, and the offensive coordinator at Charlotte and Florida State.

With that vast experience, Atkins is able to apply his significant time working with offensive linemen to coaching tight ends on blocking. Most tight ends out of high school, including the ones Missouri has recruited and signed in recent years, have the athleticism and height, but need time and coaching to develop the size and physicality needed to hold their own in the Southeastern Conference.

"Most tight ends you recruit have the athletic ability, it's more getting them into the run game stance, which really mirrors the o-line," Atkins said. "So, that background does assist in establishing that and getting them going in the run game."

Florida State offensive coordinator/line coach Alex Atkins | Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Norfleet and Jordon Harris, two seniors, Atkins has two clear leaders in the room.



Over the first three years of his career, Norfleet's production has been hamstrung by injuries. He's been limited in spring practices as he recovers from a second shoulder surgery that he underwent on Dec. 3 due to a injury he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

"He's felt like he's always had to play through so much pain throughout the season," Atkins said of Norfleet. "So, No. 1, learning how to 'pre-hab' himself and take care of his body to be able to withstand the season. ... just being as physical as can in the run game without using his shoulders."

Norfleet and Atkins have also been focused on getting his body composition to give him more agility as a receiver, while still maintaining the physical mismatch his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame presents.

"He wants to be able to run after the catch, so his body weight to body mass, talking about how lean he is that can (remove) the extra 10th of a second in his 40, and just kind of being more yards after catch, yards after contact," Atkins said.

Aug. 17, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) lines up ahead of a play at the team's annual fan night practice at Faurot Field. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Behind Norfleet and Harris are two younger players that could be the future of the room, and also play significant roles in this upcoming season.



Jude James started to earn himself a role in his redshirt freshman season, appearing on an average of 13 offensive snaps per game last season, per Pro Football Focus. He caught six passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in that time.



James' athletic ability makes him a versatile option in the offense. Adding more size to his 6-foot-2, 236-pound frame continues to be a goal for James.

"No. 1 is athletic ability, change of direction, and also his toughness, man, he's been pretty much really consistent on the blocking, on the perimeter run game," Atkins said of James.

Atkins is also excited about the potential of Gavin Hoffman, who transferred to Missouri from Iowa ahead of the 2025 season. Like James, Hoffman has all the athleticism he needs to become a receiving threat for the Tigers.

"Gavin is a supreme athlete," Atkins said. "So he's a tall, he can change direction top of the routes, things like that, it's more growing him in the box, blocking ends, coming across the ball, developing that toughness, body building things. That's really what he's taking the next step in."

With the proven reliability of Norfleet and Harris, plus the potential of James, Hoffman and true freshman Isaac Jensen, the tight end group is one of the most steady on a Missouri roster that underwent significant turnover elsewhere this season.