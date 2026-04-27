An Early Evaluation of Mizzou's Outlook for the 2027 NFL Draft

In two out of the last three years, including 2026, six Missouri players have been selected in the NFL draft. Prior to 2024, that mark had only been reached twice for the program since 2000.



The 2027 NFL draft could be just as prosperous for the Tigers, in both the quantity of players selected and how quickly they come off the board.

Here's an early look at the draft chances for Missouri players who will be eligibile to declare for next year's draft.

Ahmad Hardy

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of a game against Mississippi State on Nov. 15, 2025. | Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

If Hardy's junior year is as productive as his first two seasons, expect him to be one of the few running backs who could crack their way into the first round. In 2025, Hardy proved his success in the Sun Belt was not a fluke, finishing second in the country in rushing yards (1,649) in one of the two best conferences in college football. There should be little doubt he'll be able to handle the jump to the NFL.

Cayden Green

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green stands on the sidelines during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Whether or not Green would forgo his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2026 draft was one of the top questions for the program entering the offseason. Ultimately, he decided to return to the Tigers for a final season.



He adequately handled a transition from playing at left guard in 2024 to left tackle in 2025, when he earned first-team All-SEC honors. The expectation is that he will continue to play at left tackle for his final season of eligibility. The versatility could make Green even more valuable as a prospect.

Jamal Roberts

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts rushes during a play in the second quarter at Faurot Field. | Cal Tobias

Notre Dame produced two running back draft selections in 2026, and Missouri could follow that up in 2027.

Roberts' abilities as a third-down back, a reliable pass blocker and a dynamic pass catcher could all give him an advantage over other prospects. Those three traits are how he first earned playing time with Missouri, and could certainly give him more roster value in the NFL.

Brett Norfleet

Aug. 17, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) lines up ahead of a play at the team's annual fan night practice at Faurot Field. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Norfleet's career production has been held back with multiple injuries, but his size and skillset is undeniable. His 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame is one that is made for the NFL. Being able to remain healthy in his senior season would be a big step for his draft stock.

Cayden Lee

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

A transfer from Ole Miss, Lee is a twitchy slot receiver who has produced at a high level over the last two seasons, catching 101 passes for 1,509 yards and five touchdowns. He's a threat over the middle of the field and also deep.



With his former Ole Miss teammate Austin Simmons at quarterback, another productive season for Lee should place him as a quality draft prospect.

Nicholas Rodriguez

Aug 18, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (20) looks ahead at a fall camp practice at Stephens Indoor Facility. | Amber WInkler/MissouriOnSi

Rodriguez was an early performer for Missouri, earning a contributing role in his freshman season. In his sophomore year, he stepped up as one of the main contributors at the WILL spot, recording 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. With Rodriguez expected to take on a full-time starting role in 2026, he could look to declare following his junior season.