Mizzou Defensive Back Daylan Carnell Signs NFL Contract

Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell has earned his shot at the NFL, signing a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as announced by Missouri Football on Sunday night.

Carnell, an Indianapolis native, spent all five years of his career with Missouri. He started at the STAR position for the last three of those years. Playing as the safety-linebacker hybrid role, Carnell was one of the most productive and reliable member of Missouri's defense over his time with the Tigers.

Over his career, Carnell recorded 174 total tackles, 22 pass deflections, three sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Carnell also returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including one in a 2023 game against Tennessee. He showed off his football intelligence on that score, recognizing a third-down formation that the Volunteers ran earlier in the game ahead of the snap in order to expertly read and jump ahead of the route.

The contract will give Carnell the opportunity to earn himself a chance on the team's active roster, or practice squad, with training camp practices and preseason games as a key opportunities.

Carnell's signing follows up a draft where six Missouri players where selected, including four defensive players. Four were selected on Day 2 of the selections, including Zion Young, Josiah Trotter, Chris McClellan and Keagen Trost. On Day 3, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Toriano Pride were selected.

Additionally, former Missouri cornerback Drey Norwood signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, while fellow cornerback Stephen Hall signed a deal with the Houston Texans. Missouri's former starting center, Connor Tollison, received an invite to the San Francisco 49ers' rookie mini camp.