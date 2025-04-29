Analyst Has Hot Take on Two of Mizzou’s NFL Draft Selections'
The NFL draft is far gone and grades for each pick are now coming out. The landing spots of multiple former Missouri Tigers have also now been determined, fielding some mixed reviews after the fact.
The two highest-drafted Tigers, offensive tackle Armand Membou and wide receiver Luther Burden III, were both listed as the worst picks of the teams that drafted them, according to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. Membou landed with the New York Jets with the 7th overall pick in the first round and Burden with the 39th pick in the second round to the Chicago Bears.
For the Jets, Priso believes Membou was the worst pick simply because of his own evaluations on the player.
"I get the pick of tackle Armand Membou in the first, but I didn't love his tape as much as most analysts did. He's raw. There is talent, but he needs some work," Prisco said.
Membou and the Jets seem like a match made in heaven, despite Prisco's report. Membou slots in as the potential last piece of a solid, young offensive line that's full of explosiveness and athleticism. That's exactly what Membou brings to the table, regardless of the team he'd be playing for.
Some draft analysts had Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks ranked ahead of Membou on draft boards and if the Jets were going to take a tackle with their seventh pick, Banks would've been the only other option.
Prisco gave the Jets a B- grade overall for their draft and listed second-round LSU tight end Mason Taylor as the team's best pick in their draft.
New York Jets 2025 Draft Class
Round 1, Pick 7: Missouri OT Armand Membou
Round 2, Pick 42: LSU TE Mason Taylor
Round 3, Pick 73: Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas
Round 4. Pick 110: Georgia WR Arian Smith
Round 4, Pick 130: Alabama S Malachi Moore
Round 5, Pick 162: Miami LB Francisco Mauigoa
Round 5, Pick 176: Miami EDGE Tyler Baron
The scenario for Burden and the Bears is slightly different. Many analysts thought Burden could slide out of the first round and that was exactly the case, leaving many receiver-needy teams presumably hungry to take him. When the Houston Texans took Iowa State's Jayden Higgins before him, it was more clear that he would continue to slide.
Chicago did not technically need Luther Burden III, opting to go for the best player available. That's not why Prisco listed him as Chicago's worst draft pick, however.
"Second-round pick Luther Burden wasn't really a need and I don't think he plays to his speed," Prisco said. "There was also talk he wasn't a great practice player."
The effort concerns surrounding Burden with the Tigers swirled in the months leading up to the draft, which appears to be part of the reason why he fell. It's still clear he's talented and that, in some ways, Chicago may have gotten a steal in the second round.
Prisco gave the Bears a C+ for their draft class, listing first-round tight end Colston Loveland as the team's best pick of their draft class.
Chicago Bears 2025 Draft Class
Round 1, Pick 10: Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Round 2, Pick 39: Missouri WR Luther Burden III
Round 2, Pick 56: Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo
Round 2, Pick 62: Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner
Round 4, Pick 132: Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite II
Round 5, Pick 169: UTSA CB Zah Frazier
Round 6, Pick 195: Michigan State OG Luke Newman
Round 7, Pick 233: Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai