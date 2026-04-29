Analyzing Team Fits of Mizzou Players Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

Six Missouri Tigers were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, tying the 2009 and 2024 classes for the most in program history. Headlined by defensive end Zion Young, Eli Drinkwitz did an excellent job preparing his group of draft-eligible players to be picked in 2026.

Now, those six Tigers will have the chance to compete in the offseason and fall to make a 53-man roster. Guys like Young, Josiah Trotter and Chris McClellan shouldn't have any issues making it to that point, but competition could be in store for others.

Here's a look at where the new crop of Tigers in the NFL stand with their new teams and how they may slot into next season's depth chart.

Zion Young: Round 2, Pick 45 to the Baltimore Ravens

Young was unsurprisingly the first Tiger to come off the board this draft. He had some first-round looks and it seemed possible that he'd go on Day 1, but he ended up sliding to a good situation in Baltimore on Day 2.

The Atlanta native will have Trey Hendrickson, Mike Green and Tavius Robinson ahead of him on the depth chart to start. Hendrickson was a free agency addition, giving the Ravens a much-needed star at the position. Robinson and Green led the team in sacks off the edge, so Young may be able to contribute in that area right away.

There's no reason Young won't be on the field right away. He's still evolving as a player and he will be able to contribute as a pass-rusher and run-stuffer immediately. As a whole, Baltimore has a talented roster that will be looking for a bounce-back season after a rough 2025 that led to the firing of John Harbaugh. Now, Young will get to play under the young, defensive-minded Jesse Minter.

Josiah Trotter: Round 2, Pick 46 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay remade its inside linebacker core this offseason, which includes the addition of Trotter. He'll play alongside Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom, both of whom were signed in free agency.

Anzalone is a long-time NFL starter, so slotting him into that first starting spot makes perfect sense. After that, Trotter very reasonably could be the other. He's going to help defend the run right away and, with the right players around him to start his career, his coverage woes should be blanketed by his teammates.

Trotter was widely viewed as a player who could impact winning for any team right away, making his landing spot that much more intriguing. Like Young and the Ravens, Trotter joins a team with a playoff-ready roster that is looking for a rebound year. Tampa Bay also plays in a weak division in the NFC South, so a path to the playoffs is much clearer compared to other teams.

Chris McClellan: Round 3, Pick 77 to the Green Bay Packers

McClellan will have a few guys ahead of him on the depth chart to start, but he should be able to find his way onto the field as a rookie. McClellan is a smart and efficient player who's relatively mistake-free, which should be enough to get him on the field.

He'll have Javon Hargrave, a player the Packers signed in free agency, and former Georgia Bulldog Devonte Wyatt, certainly ahead of him. Competition with Nazir Stackhouse also seems imminent, as well. The Packers also got some production out of Warren Brinson last season, adding potentially another name to the depth chart race.

Keagen Trost: Round 3, Pick 93 to the Los Angeles Rams

For a rookie on the offensive side of the ball, there arguably isn't a better landing spot than the Los Angeles Rams. Getting to play for head coach Sean McVay, who's widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football, along with being alongside reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, should be a dream come true.

That's the case for former Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost.

Los Angeles found some consistency with Warren McClendon Jr. last season at right tackle, but the experience of Trost at the college level may be enough to contend for the job. Kicking inside also is realistic for Trost, though Kevin Dotson would be a hard man to beat at right guard.

Regardless of the position or where Trost lands on the depth chart next season, he's going to receive surefire development from an elite offensive coaching staff. This is a perfect situation for Trost, who's on the older side of the rookie spectrum.

Kevin Coleman Jr.: Round 5, Pick 177 to the Miami Dolphins

Miami's wide receiver room is weird. There really isn't a different way to describe it.

After signing Malik Willis in free agency, it was widely regarded that the Dolphins would target a first-round receiver. They instead landed on Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who has certain flaws. Because of that, despite drafting three wide receivers in 2026, there is no certainty in that position group.

That could open up a door for Kevin Coleman Jr. to earn a roster spot and possibly elevate up it. Alongside his fellow rookies in Caleb Douglas from Texas Tech and Chris Bell from Louisville, there's no telling who could end up where. This is a good thing for Coleman.

Also on the roster is Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Jalen Washington, Terrace Marshall and former Tiger Theo Wease Jr. If everything went according to plan for Missouri fans, they could possibly see two former Missouri wideouts seeing the field next season in Miami.

Toriano Pride Jr.: Round 7, Pick 220 to the Buffalo Bills

Pride will certainly have some work to do during OTAs with the Bills. He won't be close to the top of the depth chart to start and will have to get ahead of players like Dorian Strong and Ohio State rookie Davison Igbinosun to secure a roster spot.

It's no secret that Pride's speed and his 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine were a key reason he ended up being drafted. If he didn't throw down a 4.32 40-yard time, he may not have been selected.

Because of that, he'll have to show he can cover in OTAs. Speed and athleticism are no longer a question for the two-year Missouri cornerback. He has to prove to Buffalo that he's more than just fast.