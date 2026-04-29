Ranking the 10 Best Free Agents Still Available After the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft has officially come and gone, and all 32 clubs have now shifted their focus to filling out their 90-man rosters ahead of a busy spring and summer. While a majority of that work takes place through the league’s annual undrafted free agency frenzy , there’s also another avenue clubs can take to address their remaining needs.

As the month of May approaches, plenty of veteran players still remain on the open market. Sure, they may not necessarily have the untapped potential of their rookie counterparts, but what they do hold is experience, leadership and whatever they have left in the tank—likely at a relatively low cost at this point in the calendar.

With that, here’s a look at the best 10 free agents still available on the market—ranked.

1. Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

Jauan Jennings is visiting the Vikings this week. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Age: 28

Prior teams: San Francisco 49ers (2020 to ’25)

Jauan Jennings may not remain a free agent for long, as he’s on a visit with the Vikings in Minnesota this week. The 28-year-old started 15 games for the 49ers in 2025, catching 55 passes for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns while helping San Francisco to a 12–5 record and a playoff berth. While he may not be a true No. 1, Jennings can be a serviceable No. 2 option.

2. A.J. Epenesa, edge

A.J. Epenesa is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Age: 27

Prior teams: Buffalo Bills (2020 to ’25)

A.J. Epenesa was selected by the Bills out of Iowa in the second round of the 2020 draft, and over the course of his first four seasons tallied 15.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles on his way to a second contract. After starting just two games for Buffalo in 2025, however, the two-year extension he signed expired this offseason and he remains a free agent. If a team wants a situational edge rusher who can provide a spark, Epenesa could be their guy.

3. David Njoku, tight end

David Njoku announced earlier this offseason that he won't re-sign with the Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Age: 29

Prior teams: Cleveland Browns (2017 to ’25)

Despite announcing that he wouldn’t be re-signing with the Browns this offseason (and even having landing spots picked out for him by yours truly), David Njoku has yet to find a home for the 2026 season. The tight end was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2017 draft and has totaled 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns, including an 81-catch, 882-yard campaign in ’23 that earned him a Pro Bowl nod. In a league that continues to see the tight end position evolve year after year, Njoku would be a welcome addition to a team looking to add a proven veteran.

4. Joey Bosa, defensive end

Joey Bosa spent the 2025 season with the Bills. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Age: 30

Prior teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016 to ’24), Buffalo Bills (2025)

Joey Bosa began his career with the San Diego Chargers as the club’s first-round pick in 2016, and won the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award before earning five Pro Bowl nods over nine seasons with the Bolts. He then spent 2025 with the Bills, led the league with five forced fumbles, and is now looking for his third professional home heading into the ’26 campaign. Is his fastball gone? Maybe, but Bosa still has both a knack for finding the football and remains a commanding presence off the defensive edge.

5. Stefon Diggs, wide receiver

Stefon Diggs led the Patriots in receiving in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Age: 32

Prior teams: Minnesota Vikings (2015 to ’19), Buffalo Bills (2020 to ’23), Houston Texans (2024), New England Patriots (2025)

Just a year removed from season-ending ACL surgery, Stefon Diggs signed with the Patriots last offseason on a three-year deal and went on to be their top receiver in 2025. The 32-year-old hauled in 85 catches for 1,013 yards on 102 targets— all of which led the team —while also scoring four touchdowns and converting 51 first downs. Diggs was released ahead of the new league year in order to save New England $26.5 million in salary cap space.

6. Mekhi Becton, offensive line

Mekhi Becton won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Age: 27

Prior teams: New York Jets (2020 to ’23), Philadelphia Eagles (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2025)

A first-round pick in 2020, Mechi Becton missed nearly two full seasons over the span of his rookie contract with the Jets. He then signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2024, starting 15 games and winning a Super Bowl in the process, before taking his talents to the Chargers in 2025. Becton was released at the beginning of March—saving Los Angeles nearly $10 million in salary cap space—and brings valuable positional versatility, having played both tackle and guard over the course of his NFL career.

7. Taysom Hill, tight end

Taysom Hill can do just about anything on the football field. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Age: 35

Prior teams: New Orleans Saints (2017 to ’25)

Listed as a tight end, Taysom Hill has been that and then some throughout his career with the Saints. Not only has he racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns since entering the league in 2017, but the true Swiss Army knife can run, throw and return the ball as well—while also contributing as a tackler. Here’s a complete look at his stat line over the past nine years with New Orleans:

110 receptions, 1,034 yards, 11 receiving TD

489 carries, 2,551 yards, 34 rushing TD

195-for-308 passing (63.3%), 2,426 yards, 12 TD, 9 INT

489 return yards on 20 attempts

19 tackles

Needless to say, even at age 35, there’s a place for Hill in this league.

8. Marshon Lattimore, cornerback

Age: 29

Prior teams: New Orleans Saints (2017 to ’24), Washington Commanders (2024 to ’25)

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was the first-round pick of the Saints’ loaded 2017 draft class , and immediately burst onto the scene—intercepting five passes on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. The former Ohio State Buckeye went on to earn four Pro Bowl nods before signing a five-year, $96.6 million contract extension in 2021, but was dealt to the Commanders at the ’24 trade deadline. A free agent for the first time in his career, Lattimore would make sense for a team still looking for secondary help heading into 2026.

9. Jonnu Smith, tight end

Age: 30

Prior teams: Tennessee Titans (2017 to ’20), New England Patriots (2021 to ’22), Atlanta Falcons (2023), Miami Dolphins (2024), Pittsburgh Steelers (2025)

Jonnu Smith has been around the block a time or two throughout his career, making stops with the Falcons, Dolphins and most recently the Steelers in each of the past three seasons. He’s just two years removed from his best season as a pro, and still offers serviceable play as your prototypical “move” tight end—even at age 30.

10. Tyreek Hill, wide receiver

Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receiver the NFL has seen over the past decade. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Age: 32

Prior teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016 to ’21), Miami Dolphins (2022 to ’25)

Tyreek Hill is one of the better wide receivers the NFL has seen over the past two decades. That said, he’s entering his age-32 season while rehabbing a gruesome injury he suffered last September that resulted in a dislocated knee and a torn ACL. Even with a “realistic goal” of returning for the start of the 2026 season, Hill—at best—projects as a mid-season addition who could help give a sputtering offense a boost.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated