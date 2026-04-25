Chris McClellan Becomes First DT Drafted in Drinkwitz Era During 2026 NFL Draft

Not only was the selection of Chris McClellan in the third round and 77th pick to the Green Bay Packers a special moment for him and his family, but it also marked the first time a defensive tackle was selected in an NFL Draft under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

McClellan arrived in Columbia in 2024 after two seasons with the Florida Gators. After two steady seasons before becoming a Tiger, McClellan blossomed into a now-NFL player. He's the first Missouri defensive tackle to be selected in the NFL Draft since Jordan Elliott in 2020, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He'll play for the Tennessee Titans in 2026 after stints with the Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Before McClellan and Elliott, Terry Beckner Jr. was selected in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A large gap in defensive tackle selection preceded that, with Sheldon Richardson being the closest one after that in 2013.

Drinkwitz has sent multiple edge rushers to the NFL. Zion Young, a teammate of McClellan's who played to the left and right of him, was the most recent to be selected. Darius Robinson and Isaiah McGuire were the other two to be picked under the leadership of Drinkwitz. He's had two defensive ends landing in the first round of the draft so far.

As a senior for MU, McClellan logged 48 total tackles, six sacks and two pass deflections. During his junior campaign, he recorded 39 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections, along with a forced fumble. McClellan's numbers skyrocketed as soon as he arrived in Columbia in 2024, even when he was behind Kristian Williams.

While with the Florida Gators, McClellan recorded 46 total tackles and two sacks. He served as a rotational lineman, prompting his intra-conference move to Missouri. He showed the ability to play in different schemes and with different playbooks with his decision to transfer.

He attended the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, giving himself the opportunity to up his draft stock even more. McClellan impressed people with both his measurables and his drill performances.

Up next at the position for the Tigers is senior Marquis Gracial, who's elevated himself up Missouri's depth chart over the past two seasons. He's slated to be the top man for the starting job, with Jalen Marshall, Sam Williams and Elias Williams. The Tigers also added Donta Simpson from Miami and Mark Hensley from Northern Illinois in the transfer portal.