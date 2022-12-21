ATH Jordon Harris Signs LOI With Missouri Tigers

As the current Tigers prepare for their late December bowl game against Wake Forest, some of Missouri’s future talents are making their college decisions official on Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Jordon Harris, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound two-way player from Pinebluff, Ak., has formally signed on to become a Tiger, adding to an already solid 2023 class unit for Missouri.

Harris might be one of the most intriguing prospects to sign with Mizzou during this cycle. His towering physique set him apart and are what earned him national recognition, but Harris only started playing football in August. The newcomer is going to have a steep learning curve in the SEC, but his potential is sky high, whether he ends up on offense or defense.

This will be Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz’ third true class of recruits, so fans will be eager to see what Craig and the rest of the Tiger signees can add to this roster. Despite losing some key players to the NFL and transfer portal, Mizzou looks to be in good shape for the road ahead.

2022 saw Mizzou go 6-6, finishing in the middle of the SEC pack. It wasn't exactly a roaring success for Drinkwitz and his squad, but they had their bright spots along the way, particularly on defense. This year’s campaign was a year where the Tigers defense make big strides forward, but injuries and somewhat of a sputtering offense made it difficult to build much momentum in the thick of the season.

Now, Missouri will turn its focus to Wake Forest, who the Tigers will take on in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec 28, down in Tampa, Fla. After that, it’ll be time for them to bring in the team’s newest members and hit the ground running for a strong 2023.

