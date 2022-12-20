Tigers WR Mekhi Miller 'Feeling Good' About His Role Against Wake Forest

Despite the absence of receiver Dominic Lovett, Mekhi Miller is confident in his ability to step up.

While the goal at the beginning of every season for every team across the country is to compete for a national championship, ultimately only four teams, in the end, can do so.

However, despite bowl games no longer holding the same weight as they used to according to some people, they're still important. Especially for a Missouri Tigers team that is looking for their first bowl win since 2014.

As the Tigers prepare to face Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, they will do so without their top receiver Dominic Lovett, who entered the transfer portal. However, receiver Mekhi Miller is ready to step up and fill the absence of Lovett.

"I've just been getting a lot more snaps with Dominic gone," Miller said. "They've done a good job of getting me prepared for the role that I'm going to have going into the bowl game. I'm feeling pretty good."

Miller didn't light up the stat sheet this season, only recording six receptions for 108 yards and no touchdowns. However, the Tigers will need as many guys to step up as possible to replace Lovett's production.

Replacing Lovett is crucial, as the Tigers only managed 212.3 yards per game through the air. However, Wake Forest gave up 273 yards per game through the air this season. If Miller and the rest of the receivers can step up come game day, then the Tigers could be in good shape to finally end their bowl game win drought.

