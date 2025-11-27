Availability Reports Revealed for Mizzou at Arkansas
In its final game of the regular season, Missouri is expected to be back to mostly full health after quarterback Beau Pribula returned in Week 13 after a two-week abscense. Two season-ending injuries have cost the Tigers all season, with quarterback Sam Horn and kicker Blake Craig both going down with injuries in Week 1.
Arkansas however has had a longer list of injuries, and is still searching for its first SEC win of the season.
Both teams will release availability reports on the three days leading up to the game, followed by a final report 90 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff. This post will be updated with every new report.
Wednesday
Missouri
QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
DT Elias Williams - OUT
WR DaMarion Fowlkes - OUT
S Santana Banner - PROBABLE
Williams and Fowlkes were both new additions to the report in Week 13. Banner is a new addition this week.
Arkansas
DB Quentavius Scandrett - OUT
WR Monte Harrison - OUT
WR Andy Jean - QUESTIONABLE
WR Jalen Brown - OUT
RB AJ Green - OUT
TE Andreas Paaske - OUT
DL David Oke - OUT
RB Braylen Russell - QUESTIONABLE