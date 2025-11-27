Mizzou Central

Availability Reports Revealed for Mizzou at Arkansas

Keep up with the injury statuses for both the Tigers and the Razorbacks.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

In its final game of the regular season, Missouri is expected to be back to mostly full health after quarterback Beau Pribula returned in Week 13 after a two-week abscense. Two season-ending injuries have cost the Tigers all season, with quarterback Sam Horn and kicker Blake Craig both going down with injuries in Week 1.

Arkansas however has had a longer list of injuries, and is still searching for its first SEC win of the season.

Both teams will release availability reports on the three days leading up to the game, followed by a final report 90 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff. This post will be updated with every new report.

Wednesday

Missouri

QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
DT Elias Williams - OUT
WR DaMarion Fowlkes - OUT
S Santana Banner - PROBABLE

Williams and Fowlkes were both new additions to the report in Week 13. Banner is a new addition this week.

Arkansas

DB Quentavius Scandrett - OUT
WR Monte Harrison - OUT
WR Andy Jean - QUESTIONABLE
WR Jalen Brown - OUT
RB AJ Green - OUT
TE Andreas Paaske - OUT
DL David Oke - OUT
RB Braylen Russell - QUESTIONABLE

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Football