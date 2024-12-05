Brady Cook Earns Two SEC Awards
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook was named to the SEC's Football Community Service Team Thursday. Additionally, he was named the SEC's Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second-straight season, becoming the third player in history to earn the award twice.
One of Cook's involvement with the local community was through the Coyote Hills Foster Care Ministries organization to mentor foster children. The quarterback also held a youth football camp in Columbia this past summer.
"Cook uses his platform to inspire others," a press release from Mizzou Athletics reads. "He is respected by his teammates and coaches as well as his professors, university peers and the local community. ... He is consistently giving back in the community. Whether it's attending a foundation event in his hometown of St. Louis or teaming up with a local law firm in Columbia to surprise kids with new shoes, Cook understands that not everyone is as fortunate or supported as he currently is."
Cook is also one of 20 semifinalists for this year's Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, honoring college football players who exhibit leadership, sportsmanship, courage and integrity on and off the field.
He is also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's top scholar-athlete award.
He joins Tim Tebow of Florida and Barrett Jones of Alabama as the only players to be named the SEC's Scholar Athlete of the Year twice.
" [Cook] earned his bachelor’s degree from Missouri as a magna cum laude graduate in December 2022 and is currently pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration," the press release from the SEC read.