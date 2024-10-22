Brady Cook's Injury Status Unclear Ahead of Alabama Game
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz left some room for interpetation Tuesday regarding quarterback Brady Cook's current status.
Cook exited the game Week 8 against Auburn after suffering an ankle injury on the first drive. He returned late in the third quarter to lead Missouri on a comeback, defeating Auburn 21-17. Cook was even able to scramble with the bum ankle, rushing for carries of nine and 14 yards after returning.
Cook said he did not feel any pain during the game until Missouri's game-winning touchdown, where it all rushed back to him. He underwent a MRI during his exit from the game but the exact details of the injury are unknown.
When a reporter asked Drinkwitz Tuesday whether or not he expected Cook to be "at" practice that afternoon, the head coach didn't have a very clear answer.
"I don't know if I'd say participate," Drinkwitz said. "I anticipate that he will be out at practice, but that's why I'm not letting the media out at practice so that y'all can't worry about what he's doing or not doing in practice."
This is the first week this season the media will not be allowed to view any practice periods.
Missouri's first day of practice each week is Tuesday, after Drinkwitz's press conference so he had no other updates to provide on Cook nor running back Nate Noel and tight end Brett Norfleet, who also both exited the Auburn game at some point with injury.
The first answer on Cook's status for the Alabama game will be revealed Wednesday evening when both teams are required to post an official availability report.