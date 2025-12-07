Tyrod Taylor Exits Dolphins–Jets Game, Replaced by Undrafted Rookie QB
The Jets cannot catch a break.
In the first half of Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor exited the game after suffering a groin injury. He was deemed questionable to return to the contest as he gets evaluated in the locker room.
Before exiting, Taylor had only completed one pass for six yards, and also threw an interception. Not a good showing for the quarterback.
New York brought undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook out of Missouri to replace Taylor. This marked Cook’s NFL debut as he’d been sitting in the third-string position all season behind Justin Fields and Taylor. Fields was benched last month after starting his first season in New York going 2–8.
Cook will have a chance to prove his abilities on Sunday against a divisional opponent. The Jets, however, went three-and-out all three of his first drives.