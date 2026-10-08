Cayden Green, six more listed as 'questionable' on Mizzou's availability report

The rough-and-tough physicality of the Southeastern Conference seems to be taking a toll on Missouri football (4-1, 1-1 SEC), heading into the Tigers' Week 6 matchup with Texas A&M. Mizzou has one short of a dozen players listed as either "questionable" or "probable" on Wednesday night's SEC Student-Athlete Availability report.

The biggest of them all, perhaps, is starting left tackle Cayden Green, who's listed as "questionable." Green missed Missouri's season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a meniscus surgery, leaving sophomore Jack Lange to start in his place. Green has played in each of the Tigers' four contests since, performing admirably in his role at left tackle.

The other surprises joining Green as "questionable" on the first report include receiver and returner DaMarion Fowlkes, along with safeties Santana Banner and Kensley Louidor-Faustin, who played 56 and 36 snaps, respectively, in the 45-17 win over Florida.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) carries the ball while defended by Missouri Tigers safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin (7) in the first quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither Banner or coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned an injury at Tuesday's media availability. Fowlkes' and Louidor-Faustin's statuses also went unmentioned by Drinkwitz and players.

Linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. and edge rushers Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen are all listed as "questionable," as Drinkwitz claimed they would be Tuesday. Woodyard was in and out of action against Florida.

"Rob was able to battle his way back in. I think a little bit of that was adrenaline. So we'll have to be smart with him this week and see," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "We were beat up after that game. That was a physical SEC game."

Smith suffered an injury against Troy and has missed Missouri's games against Mississippi State and Florida. Kitchen went down early against MSU, didn't return and has been sidelined since.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Darris Smith (19) is helped off of the field after an injury against the Troy Trojans during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's all about, can they go out and effectively affect the game in a positive way without putting themselves in jeopardy or setting them back?" Drinkwitz said. "As a coach, you have to have a long-term approach. If you put them out in that game and they can't help you and they re-injure it, are you sacrificing the long-term success that you might have? So, we really won't know on those guys until Thursday or Friday."

In more injury news for the edge room, fifth-year transfer Jaden Jones is listed as "probable." Jones played 21 snaps against Troy, 39 against Mississippi State and 25 against Florida. Depth linebacker Bobby Washington Jr., who's played only special teams in Missouri's last three contests, joins Jones as "probable."

Boundary cornerback Jahlil Florence, the Tigers' third-leading snap-getter at the position, and starting tight end Brett Norfleet, who missed action in 2024 and 2025 with injuries, also listed as "probable."

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running backs Ahmad Hardy and Malae Fonoti, safety JaDon Blair, tight end Gavin Hoffman and offensive tackle Josh Atkins all remain listed as "out." Hardy and Atkins have missed the entire season, while Blair, Hoffman and Fonoti haven't appeared since Week 1.

Missouri and Texas A&M will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.