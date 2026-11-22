COLUMBIA — Mizzou had to change. It had to.

The Tigers spent a lengthy week reflecting on what to change after a 48-21 loss to Georgia last Saturday best described by coach Eli Drinkwitz as a “comedy of errors” and eradicated Missouri’s already dwindling College Football Playoff aspirations.

Drinkwitz also said he was bringing a “reckoning” to the building to right the treacherous course his team was headed down. He took much of the blame, but his players weren’t having it, knowing they shared responsibility in the disaster put on display between the hedges. Team captain and starting safety Santana Banner was one of them; Drinkwitz said Banner was walking around the facility all week with “a look in his eye.”

That look was hatred. Banner hates losing.

“We got embarrassed on national television,” Offensive tackle Cayden Green said. “You don't want that taste in your mouth for too long.”

But after a loss to Georgia in which the Tigers didn’t even give themselves a chance — falling down 21-0 in the first quarter and trailing by more than 30 points before halftime — they were losers. Drinkwitz insisted that the loss to Georgia wasn’t who they were, and his team’s performance against Kentucky on Saturday echoed his words.

“There was a group of men who were determined to change the perception of what we put out there last Saturday,” Drinkwitz said. “I thought they did that tonight.”



How’d they do it?



“We just a bunch of f***ing dogs,” Banner said. "We just want to go out there, no matter what happens, we're gonna keep fucking fighting.”

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri bested No. 16 Kentucky 28-14 Saturday, defending home field and righting many of the embarrassing wrongs flared against Georgia. The Tigers’ main weakness against the Bulldogs, their secondary, which gave up seven receptions for 20 or more yards in the contest, bounced back in necessary fashion against the Wildcats.

Kentucky took seven trips to the red zone but scored just 14 total points. Two of its scoreless trips were just that, scoreless, thanks to a pair of interceptions from Banner and cornerback Sione Laulea. Banner’s interception sealed the game after a plethora of Tiger takeaways were negated due to penalties, exhibiting the resilience his unit showed each drive — and throughout the week.

“It's give and take,” Laulea said, “and we're kind of building that mental toughness and fortifying that throughout the week and just throughout the offseason, playing against great receivers. So we're not surprised when the opportunity comes and we lose some at the end of the day. Like I said: life of a corner.”

Not everything that took place in the reckoning at Memorial Stadium this week can be known. But some can. Drinkwitz stuck to his word and made changes to the special-teams depth chart, swapping Oliver Robbins in as the placekicker and Blake Craig in as the kickoff specialist. Robbins made all four extra points, and Craig kicked four touchbacks. Brunno Reus had an improved performance at punter, too.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Missouri needed more than changes to names on a sheet.

“We just needed a reality check,” Banner said. “We have a culture where you can go to somebody and be blunt with them, be honest. Telling guys where they need to pick up, asking them where I need to pick up. I haven't necessarily played to the best of my ability in every game this season. It's just a matter of everybody holding each other to a standard.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Emerging from the highs and lows, Banner finished with a game-high 12 tackles — two of which were for a loss — along with two pass breakups and the aforementioned game-clinching interception. Missouri’s offensive line improved, too, allowing zero pressures on quarterback Austin Simmons, per Pro Football Focus.

“I still can't explain what happened last week,” Green said. “But sometimes in life you just get knocked down. You just got to be able to stay the course and keep fighting.”

Stellar pass-blocking allowed Simmons to be equally stellar, surpassing 300 yards and four touchdowns, respectively for the second time this season by completing 17 of his 22 passes for 314 yards while boasting a 248.1 passer rating.

In the second quarter, Simmons backpedalled and launched a ball toward backup tight end Jude James and inches between two Kentucky defenders, which James hauled in for a touchdown.

“Usually we’ll check out of that look, but great players make great plays,” Simmons said.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Jude James (89) celebrates with offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons gives Missouri what it’s missed for the entirety of Drinkwitz’s tenure at the helm of the program.

"When he's performing like that, it just feels like we can't be stopped, you know what I mean?” Green said. “Some of those throws he makes, I've never seen before... He's got moxie to him. He's always talking trash to people. So when your quarterback's on that, you know, it's kind of hard not to feed off that energy."

For some, it’d be easy to coast through the rest of the season — not many postseason hopes are left to play for, after all. That’s not Missouri. Not tonight, with so much to prove to both itself and the world.

“We don't really have that type of mindset here, to where, you know, we just gonna lay down and let me just go through the motions,” Banner said. That’s not what we’re about at all.”

Missouri especially can’t afford to go through the motions in the position it sits in: the heat of the cannibalistic SEC. Every team in the conference has reached a high, and every team has hit a low. It’s cyclical, even in Missouri’s season alone: Missouri beat Florida, who then beat Texas, who then beat Missouri.

Staying afloat, let alone thriving, in this league is incredibly difficult. It takes a game-by-game — and play-by-play — mindset to get through it. Laulea, who’s performance has surfed the waves of the highs and lows as much as anyone on the team, would use one word to describe his defense: “Grit.”

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) celebrates with wide receiver Shaun Terry II (4) after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We're so grateful that we played in SEC,” Laulea said. “The next game we get to play another great opponent, put whatever we want on tape.”

Mizzou (7-4, 4-4 SEC) will host Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3) at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.