Cook's Heroic Return Inspires Mizzou Comeback Over Auburn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brady Cook can count on one hand the amount of times he's seen Eli Drinkwitz cry.
But the head coach was unable to keep his emotions contained after his quarterback made a return to the sideline to lead Missouri to a 21-17 comeback win over Auburn.
"12 sure would die on that field for anybody," Drinkwitz said of his quarterback.
Cook had exited the game after the very first drive of the game after being yanked to the ground on a sack. He learned score updates while being evaluated in the hospital.
Cook stared at the ceiling for the 90 minutes he was in the hospital. No electronics were allowed. Trainers at his side told him the score as the Missouri offense floundered mere miles away from his blank hospital room.
There weren't many score updates for the team's helpless leader. The score was tied at 3-3 at the end of the first half.
"It was a long hour and a half," Cook said. "I did not think I was going to come back to win this game."
The Missouri offense had been struggling all season, even with Cook in. But without him, it was a floundering unit. After Cook went down, its longest drive was a six-play, 22-yard trip that ended with a missed 55-yard kick from Blake Craig to tie a bow on it all.
In a crowded pocket, Pyne was 8-for-17 for 69 yards after his first six drives of the game. Out of its first 37 plays of the game, 14 of Missouri's plays ended with a loss of yards or a gain of zero. But, Pyne did just enough on his final drive to lead Missouri in what would prove to be a vital three points. Nine plays and 44 yards set up Craig to make a 38-yard attempt after missing two in the first half.
"Want to say how proud I am of Drew Pyne," Drinkwitz said. "Drew came in a very tough situation, led us down for that field goal, which ultimately is the difference in us winning."
The Missouri defense, which generated six stops on eight drives during Cook's absence, stalled on a 7:13 minute drive while Cook warmed up in the indoor facility. Even though Auburn travelled down 63 yards to the Missouri 20, Auburn kicker Towns McGough was no good from 30 yards out.
After Auburn's missed kick, Drinkwitz saw Cook return to the sideline and asked "are you really good to play?"
Cook gave him an answer, but his play spoke for itself. He was met by a pouring of cheers from a rejuvenated crowd.
"It was so, so special, going out the first drive back and listening to the crowd that gave everybody on the team juice," Cook said. That makes a huge difference."
In just four plays, Cook led Missouri 80 yards down the field to score their first touchdown of the game. The drive was extended with wide receiver Mookie Cooper slicing through defenders on a third-down reception for a 78-yard gain. Marcus Carroll rushed in for a two-yard touchdown the next play.
The defense remained stout in the fourth quarter. Two of Missouri's drives after the touchdown ended in punts, but its defense forced three for Auburn, setting up Missouri for a chance to win the game with 4:26 remaining.
It would be another uphill battle though. Missouri, trailing 17-14, would start 95 yards away from the end zone. They encountered four third downs, including a 3rd-and-18, and one 4th-down near midfield. Cook had an answer for each of them.
With the help of adrenaline, he scrambled for 14 yards on a 3rd-and-7 from the Auburn 22.
Eight plays later, Missouri was met by a 4th-and-5 at the Auburn 41. His storybook comeback would've crashed in front of him if they couldn't convert.
But, wide receiver Luther Burden III crossed over the middle of the field for a 16-yard reception. Jamal Roberts punched in a four-yard touchdown for his first career score to seal the deal for Missouri.
"When I was out on the field, there was no pain," Cook said. "But as soon as Jamal scored that touchdown, it rushed back."
Less than an hour before, Cook wasn't or certain he would return. Drinkwitz couldn't find an explanation for his return nor the team's comeback.
"I don't know how they found a way. I really don't but they did never quit and never quit on each other," Drinkwitz said.
There was many ways Missouri could've searched for some sort of redemption in this win. But that's not this team.
For Craig to deliver Missouri's first points in over 30 minutes after costing them six earlier.
For Burden, who muffed a point in the third quarter that Auburn recovered in the end zone, before his fourth-down reception brought Missouri one step closer to victory.
"Luther is a 'this play' mentality kind of guy," Drinkwitz said. "Doesn't think about it."
For Mookie Cooper, who dropped a second-down pass off his hands just one play before his 78-yard gain.
"This play philosophy, every play has a life of its own," Drinkwitz restated when asked about Cooper. "Previous play doesn't matter. The final score doesn't matter. It's all about this play. Give us everything you got on this play."
For Cook, who heard the doubts of the fanbase surrounding him but the change of tone when they went through nearly three quarters without him.
"Whether their high on me or low on me, that comes with the territory of playing quarterback," Cook said of the fanbase. "I never take it personal."
But the glue holding Missouri together is the confidence held within each other.
"It wasn't perfect, it wasn't clean," Drinkwitz said. "But, man, those guys fight together."
