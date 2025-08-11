Could a Position Change Be in Store for Cayden Green?: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down the new position left guard Cayden Green was working at during Missouri's practice Monday morning and what it could mean for the Tigers' offensive line.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Cayden Green is projected to be one of the best offensive guards in college football in the upcoming season, being named to multiple preseason All-American teams.
But, in practice Monday, the former Oklahoma transfer was working out at a different position during the periods of practice open to the media, taking first-team reps at left tackle during a no-huddle drill.
With Green at left tackle, Missouri moved Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice from right to left guard. Redshirt junior Curtis Peagler took Giudice's usual spot at right guard.
READ: Mizzou Makes Big Changes to Offensive Line for Week 3 of Fall Camp
Both Missouri and Oklahoma tested Green out at left tackle before. He played at tackle for most of his high school career. In his first collegiate game ever, he played 38 snaps at left tackle for Oklahoma. Since then, he's exclusively played at left guard.
But, Missouri tried him out at left tackle in the first set of practices ahead of the 2024 season after acquiring him through the portal. But once the Tigers acquired SMU transfer Marcus Bryant through the spring window of the portal, Green moved to the inside.
Figuring out its starting left tackle is what head coach Eli Drinkwitz labeled as Missouri's biggest question for the 2024 preseason. For most of fall camp, that battle has been between West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV and redshirt junior Jayven Richardson.
Williams played 239 snaps at left tackle last year. But Monday, he was taking reps at right tackle with the second lineup. Meanwhile, Richardson was at left tackle with the second lineup. He's only taken 57 offensive collegiate snaps outside of his JUCO career.
Moving Green over could just be a test to make sure the coaching staff doesn't leave any stone unturned for the most important position on the offensive line. But it could also be a more secure option for Missouri than Williams or Richardson, who are both relatively inexperienced.