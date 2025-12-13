Mizzou Defensive End Zion Young Arrested Early Saturday Morning

Missouri defensive end Zion Young was arrested Saturday morning in Boone County at 1:40 a.m. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to affix his license plate.



He was released on summons the same morning.

“We are aware of the situation involving Zion Young,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement. “We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will address this matter.”

Young is in his final season of eligibility with Missouri and is projected to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. He recorded 6.5 sacks in 2025, the seventh most in the SEC.



Young has one game left with Missouri, with the Tigers set to play in the Gator Bowl against Virginia on Dec. 27. He's also accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 31.

