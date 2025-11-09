Crushing Texas A&M Loss Shows How Wide the Gap is for Mizzou
Columbia, Mo. — Matt Zollers didn’t even see Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford, en route to crash the backfield.
As Zollers looked to his left for a target on the third down, Sanford blew past tight end Jordon Harris before crashing onto Zollers’ shoulder, popping the ball into the hands of safety Dalton Brooks, who returned the ball to Missouri’s own 2-yard line. Three plays later, running back EJ Smith crossed the goal line to put No. 3 Texas A&M up 14-0.
With that strip sack, Zollers quickly lost the ball and No. 22 Missouri finally was forced to let go of its white-knuckle grip of a chance at the College Football Playoff, with the Tigers losing 38-17.
“That's one of the toughest locker rooms I've been in,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Because we all believed that we were going to win. We all believed we were going to win. They fought like they were going to win.”
The loss marks a second-straight season where Missouri failed to make a push for the College Football Playoff because its flaws were too significant to cover up. Especially in the games that mattered the most.
On paper, against Alabama and Vanderbilt, Missouri was just one more play or drive away. After the Alabama loss, Drinkwitz said Missouri was missing “the winning play.”
But Texas A&M showed how true that gap might’ve been for the Tigers this season.
There was still another half to play after the strip sack, but Missouri already had its back against the walls trying to stop the dam from breaking before that point. As it had been on its entire season leading up to this crucial game.
Three of Missouri’s first four drives of the half leading up to the strip sack ended in five plays or less. The aggressiveness on the drive that started with 1:52 remaining ended up making Missouri pay a high cost.
“Poor coaching by me to put us in a position to give up the fumble for half,” Drinkwitz saidUltimately, that should be a 7-0 game (at halftime).”
The Tigers put their claw back in the third quarter by way of what has been the biggest source of oxygen for Missouri this season — the run game. Missouri traveled 40 yards down the field, 32 of which came on runs. Running back Jamal Roberts finished the job by rushing for a four-yard touchdown out of the wildcat.
But that attempt to climb back up the mountain was hit with a tumbling boulder when Texas A&M gained 48 yards on a fake punt on the very next drive, turning a three-and-out into a red-zone drive.
Missouri’s defense was still able to hold the Aggies to just three points after the fake punt. But, the Aggies scored on a 57-yard rush from running back Rueben Owens two drives later to take a 31-10 lead.
“That's kind of when the wheels fell off,” Drinkwitz said of the fake punt.
The theme of this Missouri team continued into Saturday night — the defense and offensive run game are usually stellar. But those two groups can only go as far as the pass game and special teams allow.
In its three losses this season, Missouri has completed an average of 50% of its passes and 148 passing yards.
Generating life in the passing game was always going to be even more challenging with a true freshman at quarterback. Zollers entered the season as Missouri’s third string.
Whether due to play calling or tunnel vision from Zollers, Missouri relied too much on the deep pass. Even on third downs where a deep gain wasn’t necessary. To Zollers’ credit, this did sometimes work with either a completion or a defensive pass interference call.
Zollers completed just 7 of his 22 passes in his first career start, but two were for 28 and 34 yards respectively. Missouri also drew a holding or defensive pass interference penalty on three deep passes.
But, as has been the case for Missouri all season, the passing game was far too inconsistent.
"I didn't think he made bad decisions in the pass game,” Drinkwitz said of Zollers. “We let him down as coaches tonight."
On paper, Missouri is right there on the precious of the SEC. In three matchups against top-10 teams this year, the Tigers have lost by an average of just x points.
But the offense, and specifically the passing game, has been a noticeable missing piece all season. Regardless of who’s been in at quarterback.
The loss is Missouri’s sixth against a ranked SEC opponent over the last two seasons. The Tigers earned two ranked conference wins in 2023. Since then, the Tigers have gone winless against those opponents. They’ve lost those six games by an average of 18.3 points.
Missouri has undeniably taken great steps since the start of that 2023 season. But Saturday night again asked the question of how much steps Missouri still has to take to be a team ready to contend for the College Football Playoff.