Mizzou Hires Tennessee Staffer Jake Breske in Recruiting and Personnel Role

This story was edited to correct the job title.

Missouri added to its front office by creating a new role of president of player personnel and recruiting. The program will hire Jake Breske, formerly the director of player personnel at Tennessee, to fill the role, according to multiple reports from Friday morning.

Breske worked in Missouri's recruiting department for five years, including a little over a year under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He started with the program in 2016 as a recruiting assistant in 2016 and 2017. From 2018 until the spring of 2021, he was the program's director of recruiting.



He's spent the last five seasons in the director of player personnel role at Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to bring Jake Breske back to our staff," Drinkwitz said in a press release. "Jake has extensive experience in this role and a reputation for running an organized recruiting operation and being an elite talent evaluator. He has a background in coaching at both the college and high school level. Jake is a great fit for this role, and we are excited to welcome him back to Columbia."

The hiring of Breske is the second role Drinkwitz has added to the roster management side of his staff in the year, with the program adding the role of director of football strategy and finance in August. Former NFL staff member Gaurav Verma was hired to fill that position.

Missouri recently listed a job posting for the role of a chief recruiting officer. The key responsibilities on the listing included the following.

1. Recruiting Strategy and Personnel Evaluation (35%)

Lead and manage the overall football recruiting strategy in collaboration with the Head Coach and coaching staff.

Identify, evaluate, and prioritize prospective student-athletes through film review, scouting services, camps, combines, and in-person evaluations.

Assist with transfer portal evaluations and recruiting strategies, including communication and onboarding processes.

2. Recruiting Operations and Visit Coordination (25%)

Coordinate and execute official and unofficial visits, including itineraries, campus experiences, lodging, meals, and game-day logistics.

Plan and manage recruiting events such as junior days, camps, clinics, and on-campus engagement opportunities.

Serve as the primary point of contact for prospects, families, and high school/transfer personnel during the visit process.

3. Recruiting Administration and Systems Management (15%)

Manage recruiting boards, databases, and digital recruiting platforms to ensure accurate tracking, reporting, and communication.

Oversee recruiting correspondence and documentation in compliance with NCAA, SEC, and institutional standards.

Maintain organized records related to evaluations, contacts, offers, and commitments.

4. Branding, Engagement and External Relations (10%)

Collaborate with creative and communications staff on recruiting graphics, messaging, and brand-aligned content.

Maintain strong relationships with high school coaches, guidance counselors, recruiting services, and junior college personnel.

Participate in alumni, donor, and community engagement events related to recruiting as directed.

5. Program Support and Collaboration (10%)

Support a positive, inclusive, and high-performance culture within the Football program.

Represent the football program professionally at university, conference, alumni, and donor-related functions as assigned.

6. Other Duties (5%)

Perform additional duties as assigned by the Head Coach or Athletics administration.

Ensure compliance with University, NCAA, and SEC rules, policies, and procedures.



