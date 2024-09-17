Defensive Tackle Kristian Williams Showing Growth as Leader During Senior Year
The Missouri Tigers are littered with talent and leadership throughout their roster on both sides of the ball. On defense, veteran defensive tackle Kristian Williams has stepped up as a leader to show his teammates how thigs operate in the program.
Williams has recorded only three tackles early on this season, but it is evident that his impact goes much further than stats or play on the field. Stepping into a role as a leader has made him do things he's not quite used to.
" [I'm] just trying to be more vocal," Williams said. "Just keep on doing uncomfortable things and being more comfortable being uncomfortable."
With that role of a leader enhancing in his final year of college football has come more responsibility. Williams now acts as a guide to everybody, especially younger players on the team. He wants to be a person that other teammates can rely upon, which he has become.
"Whether it's just being there for somebody at their lowest point, or just stepping up in times of need and just trying to be more of that guy to where I can be looked upon as like he'll be there for me," Williams said.
Part of the reason he wanted to be that type of person for his teammates stemmed from his want to be a 'big-brother" figure to his younger players. He also feels responsible to make them the best player they can be on the field, as well as off.
"At the same time, just trying to challenge them, encourage them and also just be that person that's more comfortable with them so they know they can get whatever they want out of me," Williams said." I don't expect the same thing in return."
This is Williams' third year with the Tigers, after spending the prior three seasons with the Oregon Ducks. He's matured and grown as both a player and leader in his time with both programs, being one of the oldest players on the Tigers roster.
His goal, as a leader on the Missouri defense, is to make other players feel welcome. He has made that known throughout his time as a Tiger, which is part of what makes him such a valuable teammate.
"My goal is being a leader. To keep the younger guys encouraged and keep them coming up," Williams said. "keep them motivated as we go through a long season like this."
Williams is one of the heartbeats of the Missouri defensive line and he embraces the position he plays. The tone he sets for his teammates, whether starting with him or coming off the bench, is one that carries across the field. That tone starts with a core principle of being a member of the front seven.
"We love contact," Williams said. "At the end of the day, that's what defensive linemen to do every each and every play. You never shy away from contact."
Williams has also set the tone for how others need to operate, not only on the defensive line, but as a member of the defense as a whole. He is the one who models how each game and practice have to look every day.
"He has a standard on how he operates and what he wants of our defense to look like.," Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I think that's been the most impressive thing about our defense."
With plenty of new members joining the Tiger defense, especially on the defensive line, Williams had to jump into action to create standards for incoming players. Being a member of the defensive unit for so long, he has the knowledge to inform incoming talent on the way the unit operates.
"When you have transfers come in, we're really not adapting to you," Drinkwitz said. "You're joining us, and this is how we do it here."
Williams will lead the defensive line into battle in week four against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the first SEC matchup of the Tigers young season.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
'I Took that Personal': No. 7 Mizzou Still Feels Disrespected
Missouri Kicker Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Guzman: Missouri’s Defense Saved Itself, Team, By 'Not Flinching' Under Pressure