'I Took that Personal': No. 7 Mizzou Still Feels Disrespected
The Missouri Tigers glommed onto the "something to prove" phrase in 2023.
It was easy to see why. They had much more belief in themselves than most on the outside did.
They had more belief in themselves than almost anyone on the outside did. They were proved right. It took them until week 5 to even break into the bottom three of the top 25. But the Tigers finished the season at No. 8.
Going into 2024 though, expected to contend for one of 12 playoff spots. Missouri still feels they have more to prove.
The team was miffed by the lack of national attention its matchup with Boston College, ranked No. 24 ahead of week 3, drew. Whether it was the decision from the "College GameDay" pre-game show to skip over Missouri or the fact that the game was only on SEC Network, the team paid attention.
"To me, it's disrespect," star receiver Luther Burden III said post game, sporting a "something to prove" t-shirt. "To not have us on the big stage with the big TV cameras. I took that personal and I'm pretty sure everybody else in that locker room took it personal."
Missouri's 27-21 win over Boston College was the only matchup between two ranked teams Saturday. Following the win, the Tigers actually dropped down a spot in the AP poll to No. 7.
Every player and coach playing with a chip on their shoulder has become a core part of Missouri's identity over the past two seasons. Even the new additions, like running back Nate Noel, have seamlessly bought into the mission.
"We defenietly took that into account when preparing," Noel said of the lack of attention leading into Missouri's week 3 game. "We just aren't respected enough. We still have something to prove and that's how we need to work and show ourself every week."
The Tigers certainly seem to be drawing the eyes of NFL talent evaluators, however. General managers of the Chicago Bears (Ryan Poles) and New York Giants (Joe Schoen) were present for Misssouri's week 3 win.
Yet Missouri still feels they've established themselves enough to warrant more attention and respect.
"We ain't going nowhere," Burden said. "We're here to stay."
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
'We Hadn't Been Challenged': Boston College was the Test Missouri Needed
Guzman: Missouri’s Defense Saved Itself, Team, By 'Not Flinching' Under Pressure
Burden Recognizes Need to 'Cut Nonsense Out' After Standout Performance