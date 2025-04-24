Draft Analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Joel Klatt Weigh In On Luther Burden III's Draft Stock
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After months of speculation and supposedly falling draft stock, Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III will finally find out his NFL home either Thursday or Friday night.
Most analysts have come to the consensus that the range for Burden begins at the 20th overall pick, owned by the Denver Broncos, and ends at the 35th overall pick, held by the Tennessee Titans. But there's no way to tell how teams truly feel about Burden.
"I don't know that it's necessarily dropped," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday of Burden's draft stock to MissouriOnSI. "I always am a little bit skeptical of that because teams have it different than the media might have him."
Burden was widely projected to be a top-10 selection ahead of the 2024 season. A 2023 season where he compiled 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns placed him near the top of the year's draft class. But his 2024 season that saw his numbers drop to 676 yards and six touchdowns has led to more questioning.
But the drop off in production didn't sway away Joel Klatt, a college football analyst for Fox Sports.
"There's so much that goes into production," Klatt said Wednesday to MissouriOnSI. "It doesn't impact me as much a wide receiver's drop off in production because there's so many factors that can go into that."
Klatt compared the situation of a wide receiver to an edge rusher. If a edge rusher isn't producing with pressures and sacks, a little more blame goes on the indivual player as more factors are in their control. At wide receiver though, there's too many factors for the pass catcher.
That was the case for Burden, being a part of a Missouri offense that went from 5,646 total yards and 32.54 points per game in 2023, to 5,064 and 28.92 in 2024.
"Missouri, they had to rebuild their run game, they had to do a lot of different things that impact the way that you're going to throw the football," Klatt said. "So I'm not as concerned about Burden."
If teams don't have questions about Burden's production, or lack thereof it, the other big question seems to be whether or not he has the tools to develop into a well-rounded wide receiver.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, teams requested Missouri to send practice tape of Burden's route running ability. Burden shared at the NFL Scouting Combine that he feels like he wasn't able to show off his ability on routes during his collegiate career.
Some have pegged Burden in as only having the tools to being a 'gadget' player, only able to be utilized in a specific role. While Burden established a unique playing style with his rare ability as a runner after the catch, head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been working to dispel the idea that Burden wouldn't be able to grow into more.
"I talk with Drink all the time, he loves him," Jeremiah said. "He sells him and he's talking to teams and selling to teams and sending out practice footage."
Whatever NFL team selects Burden will be banking on the potential that showed up throughout his collegiate career to continue to develop into more. For Klatt, the impressive 2023 season Burden put together is enough reason to invest a rich draft selection into Burden.
"For me," Klatt said, "if you're a wide receiver and you show one year like you can go and get the production, that means it is in there."