Drinkwitz Provides Injury Update on Beau Pribula, Brett Norfleet
Missouri's junior tight end Brett Norfleet is "day-to-day" after suffering a separated shoulder injury in the Tigers' game at Vanderbilt in Week 9, head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed Wednesday.
Drinkwitz also stated that quarterback Beau Pribula's timeline to return is to be determined. Drinkwitz confirmed reports that no surgery will be required for the quarterback's ankle injury, which he suffered on a designed quarterback run in the third quarter at Vanderbilt.
A report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports stated that Pribula has an "outside chance" to return near the end of the regular season.
True freshman Matt Zollers replaced Pribula in the game, giving Missouri a chance by completing 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Behind Zollers will be walk-on redshirt junior Brett Brown, who Drinkwitz confirmed to be the backup Wednesday.
Norfleet exited the game in the second half, leaving Missouri without its fourth-leading receiver. Norfleet has caught 26 passes for 224 yards on the season.
"He tried to give it a go but wasn't able to get back." Drinkwitz said of Norfleet following the game. "Good time for the bye week."
Norfleet was replaced by redshirt freshman Jude James, who caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. James' touchdown tied the game at 10, giving Missouri a chance in the fourth quarter.
"Really proud of him," Drinkwitz said of James. "It was a big-time fourth-down catch. (It) wasn't the best throw, but it was a heck of a read and (he) stepped up in big moments. He was in there at the end of the game and did some nice stuff. It was a good job."
While Pribula has a longer road to recovery, a bye week in Week 10 for Missouri is well-timed for Norfleet.
He'll look to return to the field when Missouri hosts No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 11.