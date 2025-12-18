What Does Mizzou Do at Quarterback After Beau Pribula's Departure?

Missouri has another decision to make at quarterback, with starter Beau Pribula planning to enter the transfer portal.



The answer could be right in front of the Tigers in rising sophomore Matt Zollers, a former four-star prospect who appeared in five games in 2025, including three in SEC play to fill in for an injured Pribula.

Throughout Zollers' debut season, head coach Eli Drinkwitz labeled the quarterback as "the future" of the quarterback position for the program. The question becomes whether or not Zollers will be ready to be the present.

"Very impressed with where he’s at throughout spring and know that every bit of arm talent, natural leadership ability, athleticism and playmaking ability is there," Drinkwitz said of Zollers after spring practices in 2025. "I look forward to watching him develop."

On the season, Zollers completed 35 of his 66 passes for 402 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. In his first career start, a loss to No. 3 Texas A&M, he completed just seven of his 22 passes for 77 yards, with the Aggie defense putting heavy pressure on him all night.

Zollers has the tools to be a succesful quarterback. Even through some rough appearances, that was clear. Whether or not he'll be able to put it together before his sophomore season is another question.



Missouri could instead look to make a big swing at quarterback. In the transfer portal cycle in the winter of 2024, Missouri was unable to land one of the top-tier quarterbacks available, instead taking a chance on Pribula, who had played in a gadget role behind Drew Allar at Penn State. Pribula was still ranked as one of the best 15 available, but he didn't come with the proven starting experience that the likes of Fernando Mendoza, John Mateer or Miller Moss did.

With Missouri looking to take the step to the next level that Drinkwitz has referred to in the wake of the program's 8-4 finish to the regular season, spending heavy to land one of the top quarterbacks could play a big part in that.

But, a potential transfer wouldn't have a recent proof of concept to look at for what success looks like as a passer in Missouri's offense.



The Tigers finished dead last in the SEC in 2025 in passing yards per game. Plus, the quarterback won't be the only new piece to the passing attack, as Missouri will be on the search for a new offensive coordinator, and to replace three of its four starting wide receivers from 2025. Plus, with running back Ahmad Hardy, a consensus All-American, expected to stick around for at least one more season, there's little reason to believe Missouri won't be a run-heavy offense again in 2026.



So, even if Missouri is able and willing to spend, it might have more hurdles than other bidders.

One piece that could help with that is the profile of the new offensive coordinator. That new coordinator could bring along with him a quarterback he's coached, or have a resume of coaching quarterbacks to success.



However, the new coordinator could also work to develop an offense around Zollers and Hardy. Especially if the coaching staff is able to hone in on developing Zollers to be the starting quarterback.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers (5) throws a pass during the first half of a game against Mississippi State. | Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

Even if Missouri does decide to stick its full faith in Zollers, it will need to dip into the transfer portal to find a backup. Assuming Sam Horn, who signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, decides to forgo his final year of eligibility, the quarterback room will include Zollers, true freshman Gavin Sidwar, and a handful of walk-ons.

Missouri could also look to add a quarterback who could compete with Zollers for the job. But finding someone who fits in the venn diagram of talented enough to legitimately compete but presumably wouldn't warrant starter money might be a difficult challenge.

Zollers will start in Missouri's matchup against No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27. That game could be the transition where the future becomes the present for Zollers and the Tigers.

