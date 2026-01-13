Early Evaluation of Mizzou's Transfer Portal Class: The Buzz

When the transfer portal officially opened Jan. 2, Missouri had a long list of needs to address on its roster. In the first 10 days since, the Tigers have chipped away at a good amount of those needs.

Missouri has made 13 additions overall. That has included finding its next quarterback, plus finding proven starters along the offensive line, defensive secondary and wide receivers. Plus, the Tigers have added depth and future potential at running back and other positions.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the Tigers' early additions.

Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Monday's Mizzou Results

Missouri women’s basketball hosted Alabama at home on Monday night as part of the Southeastern Conference’s annual “We Back Pat” initiative. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research and support while honoring the legacy of Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. Missouri (12-7, 0-4 in SEC) lost to Alabama 74-63. Stats, Read

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

Missouri gymnastics is ranked as the No. 7 team in the nation in the latest Road to Nationals rankings

Three Missouri softball players have been named to the Softball America Freshman Watch List. Addy Watts, Abby Carr and Sidney Forrester were each recognized on the list.

Missouri softball senior outfielder Emma Jackson was listed as Softball America's No. 83 player in the nation entering the 2026 campaign. Jackson was named to the American Conference Second Team each of the last two seasons while playing for East Carolina.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

"After a while, you just stopped challenging him. There was no point to it. He was the best cornerback I played against. The term ‘Shutdown Corner’ originated with Roger Wehrli. There wasn’t a better cornerback I played against. He was a great, great defensive back. You had to be aware of him all the time.” Roger Staubach

